Staytus is quickly becoming one of our favorite developing artists. We've previously spotlighted the industrial electronic musician in our Singled Out column where she told us about her song "Can You Hear Me?" Now in conjunction with the release of her new song "68 Kill" we offer fans a chance here to get to know a little more about her as she answers a few questions for us.

What type of music did you first play, and when did you hit upon your current sound? Are you from a musical family?

Staytus: I first started experimenting with EDM remixes, diving into electronic soundscapes to explore new ideas. But ever since I can remember, nu-metal and industrial rock have held a special place in my heart. These genres really resonate with me because they blend heavy electronics with the raw energy of rock, and they're not afraid to get loud or confront strong emotions. Bands like Korn and Kittie do this so well; they taught me that music can be both abrasive and emotional at the same time. I also take inspiration from Black Dresses and How to Destroy Angels, whose unique soundscapes bring an extra dimension to industrial music that I love. My music brings together all these influences but with my own twist. I focus heavily on creating custom sound designs to ensure that Staytus has a distinct flavor, something that makes it instantly recognizable. As for my family, I wouldn't say we were especially musical. My mom dabbled with the piano, and my dad tried his hand at the trumpet, but it was more of a casual hobby for them. Even so, they always encouraged me to explore music in my own way.

Is there a story behind your stage name?

Staytus: Gaming culture and '90s nostalgia play a big role in shaping my music and identity. The name "Staytus" reflects that; it's a musical alter ego I created. The word itself comes from a British-English pronunciation of "status," which I first heard while playing Counter-Strike, a first-person shooter video game. The sound of it stuck with me because it felt distinctive, almost like a cool glitch in the system. It fit the kind of music I wanted to create: something that stands out, feels familiar yet new, and carries a deeper meaning beneath the surface.

How did you get hooked up with Sean Beavan and did he tell you any stories about Marilyn Manson, GNR, NIN or other acts he's worked with during the sessions? What is your main takeaway from working with him?

Staytus: I connected with Sean Beavan through his lifelong friend Jared Woosley, who is part of the band Fivespeed. Working with Sean was an amazing experience. He's a legend in the industry, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, and Guns N' Roses. During our sessions, Sean shared some fascinating stories, including production techniques he and Trent Reznor used on Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar. One tip that stood out was how they applied a chorus effect to Manson's vocals to give them that dense, layered feel. My biggest takeaway from working with Sean is just how crucial subtle production choices can be in shaping the overall sound. He really emphasized how every little decision matters. Working with him was like getting a masterclass in sonic craftsmanship.

Do you have a home studio, or, what gear do you have at home?

Staytus: Yes, I have a home studio where I keep all my favorite instruments and equipment. I've got guitars, basses, various synthesizers, microphones and a collection of pedals. But if I had to pick one favorite piece of gear, it would be the Sherman Filterbank II. I love how versatile it is. It's a beast when it comes to shaping and distorting sound, which fits perfectly with the textures I create for my tracks.

Your voice and phrasing sometimes recalls Courtney Love. Do you get that often, and are you a fan of Love's?

Staytus: Yes, I do hear that comparison from time to time, but I think my voice leans more toward Ada Rook of Black Dresses. Courtney Love definitely has some great music-there's no denying her influence-but honestly, I'm not a fan of how she treats people, especially men. That said, I respect the rawness and energy she brought to her work.

You are a big fan of horror films. Are there any in particular that you'd say have influenced your music?

Staytus: Absolutely. The electro-industrial soundtrack for "A Serbian Film" by Wickluh Sky had a huge impact on me. It's dark, provocative, and emotionally intense, qualities I aim for in my music. Charlie Clouser's work on the "Saw" soundtracks is also a major influence. I love how he incorporates sound effects and sample libraries to create tension and atmosphere. Both soundtracks taught me a lot about using unconventional sounds to evoke strong emotions. My Twisted Frames series is also heavily inspired by the cult-classic horror films of actor Matthew Gray Gubler. The first release from the series, "68 Kill," is a dark and defiant track that explores themes of reclaiming power and overcoming trauma. Working with renowned producer Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle I crafted a sonic landscape that matches the emotional intensity of the lyrics, creating an eerie anthem that reflects the unsettling yet empowering spirit of these films.

Considering your fondness for the horror genre, was Halloween a big deal for you as a kid and if so does it remain so today?

Staytus: Yes, Halloween was always a huge deal for me growing up. My brother and I used to love dressing up and going door-to-door for candy; it was one of the highlights of the year. I also loved haunted houses, the scarier, the better! That sense of excitement around Halloween hasn't faded for me over the years.

