The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

by Kevin Wierzbicki

If you're a fan of The Hollywood Stars from back in the day you probably thought at this point that you'd never again see a new release from the guys; after all it's been 47 years since they put out an album featuring new material. Though they never reached the same notoriety of Kim Fowley project the Runaways, The Hollywood Stars were a pretty big deal for a while in their '70s heyday, working with Fowley, releasing three albums, touring with bands like the Kinks, the Ramones and Iggy Pop (and having bands like Van Halen and Journey open for them) and having KISS and Alice Cooper record their songs. Three members from back in those days appear on Starstruck: Founding members Scott Phares (vocals) and Terry Rae (drums) and longtime bassist Michael Rummans. Rounding out the five-piece are guitarists Jeff Jourard (the Motels) and George Keller (the Sloths.) The band specializes in catchy jangle pop and opening cut "Can't Do It Right" has a hook-filled chorus and rocks in a sunny vein similar to much of Cheap Trick's work while "Taxi Driver" is a joyful rocker that makes the profession of taxi driver sound like a great gig, at least until you realize the song is about a woman who's taking her guy "for a ride," and not the good kind. Jourard and Keller turn the guitars up to 11 on "Bad, Bad, Man," one of the harder-edged songs on the album complete with a psychedelic solo. In a nod to Jourard's former gig with the Motels the Hollywood Stars turn in a nice cover of early Motels single "Total Control," a cut that Jourard wrote with Motels frontwoman Martha Davis. Phares' vocals drip with emotion on the song, appropriate for a cut that's about hopefully tightening up a love relationship. "Save Me" is a power popper that again fans of Cheap Trick will enjoy, "Sleeping Giant" adds a bit of punk flavor to the mix and "Am I Right or Wrong" borrows the classic Bo Diddley beat to propel it along. The melancholy pop of "Shortage of Love" was probably written way back in the day as Fowley is given credit as co-writer with Phares; Fowley passed away nearly a decade ago. The cut is typical of how The Hollywood Stars are adept at creating memorable hooks, something on display throughout, a nice set for longtime fans and newbies alike.

Rating: