

U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)

About half way through this DVD presentation, filmed over two nights in 2023 at London's 100 Club, U.K. Subs play "Time and Matter," a cut originally from their 1981 release. The song presciently contains the lyric "time don't matter at all" and after witnessing how the guys play the song with the energy of teenagers, four decades into their career, fans will in this case tend to agree with that notion. The band is still led by original members Alvin Gibbs on bass and singer Charlie Harper with the foursome being rounded out by guitarist Steve Straughan and drummer Stefan Haublein and here, in this memento of what was billed as the final U.K. Subs tour they rock through 24 songs, many of which are from their earliest days. U.K. Subs were never a typical punk band, preferring to have a bit of structure and melody to their songs, something that Harper and Gibbs address in the bonus interview segment of the film. And while U.K. Subs songs are often about social ills and containing pointed lyrics, there's a noticeable lack of vitriol in the vocal delivery. So its pure fun without attitude as Harper sings about an oppressive society in "Fragile" and jauntily relishes impending doom in the great sing-along that is "Kill Me" with its joyful singalong of "I'm just waiting on my best friend to kill me." Also differentiating the band from typical punks of the day is Gibbs' bass playing; while he busts out great rhythms throughout if you listen for it you'll hear him playing more complicated riffs not unlike some jazz players. Driving the whole thing is drummer Haublein who bashes away like a maniac throughout but in a controlled way where there's no room for sloppiness. Straughan is hot and Harper is in a great mood, indulging in very little stage patter and instead putting all his energy into the songs (and on encore cut "I Couldn't Be You," playing a little harmonica.) Some of the other favorites performed include "Scum of the Earth," "Fear of Girls," "Down on the Farm," "Disease," "C.I.D.," "Party in Paris" "Barbie's Dead" and "Warhead." The 100 Club is a relatively intimate venue and the crowd, who seem to know the words to every song, offer up a vibe that the band clearly feeds off. The sense of celebration is palpable throughout and if this indeed does turn out to be the end of the band, what an end it is.

