

Zoey Tess

Some would say that Zoey Tess had a leg up on a successful career in the arts since she comes from a family full of talented folks. Her mother is a ballet dancer, her father is a former baseball player and scout for the Miami Marlins and her late aunt is film and television actress Corinne Camacho. The reality is, despite her DNA, Zoey has gotten where she is thanks to a lifetime of hard work. Now making her mark as a singer, songwriter and producer, Tess began her study at the tender age of four when she began learning classical piano, classical voice and violin and performing recitals. When she hit middle school Zoey studied under opera singer Cynthia Servetas, then in high school she studied under Marko Lampas, a protege of Maria Callas, and studied musical theater at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Fast forward to 2023 and she's collaborating with Jake Siberon of Mile-Marker-Zero to craft dance/pop singles "Human Nature" and "Turn Me Up." Also in late 2023 Tess really struck it big with "In These Dreams," a global smash that helped her gain a place on Spotify's Romantic Songs playlist. Zoey was kind enough to answer a few questions for us, including explaining the meaning behind "In These Dreams."

What made you write a song about overcoming obstacles?

Zoey Tess: As somebody who has obstacles in my life as well as in my professional music career I wanted to write a song that had a universal message that could resonate with anyone who is facing challenges or obstacles in their own life. I wrote "In These Dreams" when I felt my life was at a crossroads as I dealt with life's rejections. I learned that to break through those barriers I had to accept that rejection and failure are a part of life. I wanted to let listeners know that they can overcome anything if they dare to dream.

"In These Dreams" has a lot of strength in both wording and composition. Was it hard for you to write the song?

ZT: I wrote the music and lyrics in a matter of an hour. When you have a strong conviction the words and melody write themselves. It was truly a therapeutic and healing experience to sit down at the piano and pour my heart into the song. Every aspect of the writing and production process for "In These Dreams" was a great experience.

Tell us a bit about that process and who helped you bring "In These Dreams" to fruition.

ZT: I recorded an audio message on my phone and sent it to my co-producer Jake Siberon, and he got my vision. We've worked on many projects over the years including my singles "Turn Me Up" and "Human Nature" so we already had a great working relationship. We went into the studio and I laid down the piano track and we built "In These Dreams" layer by layer. Jake is proficient in almost every instrument he plays. I was lucky to get to collaborate with him on this project. Then, I was incredibly fortunate to have Mario McNulty, who has worked most notably with David Bowie, mix the track. It brought the song to another level sonically; it was remarkable to hear the final mix. He is truly the best in the field of producing and audio engineering. I was introduced to mastering engineer Dave McNair through Mario and Dave's work was the icing on the cake. It was a wonderful group to work with. They helped bring about so much of the song's success.

Are you currently involved in co-writing or producing projects that you'd like to give a shout-out to?

ZT: I'm working on a few projects that I'll be announcing soon. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Mario and co-producing with some incredible producers. My focus has been on writing and producing for other artists in addition to my own personal projects. I love watching other artists shine. As a songwriter it's a surreal feeling to hear a great vocalist interpret your compositions.

You have a dog and a cat. Do they ever help you write songs or critique you when you sing around the house?

ZT: They're my biggest fans! When I'm working in my home studio Isabella our rescue cat loves to lay on the couch and issue an occasional purr. Sophie, our pomachon dog is a great A&R manager; if she approves she'll stay and listen. If it's a no she quietly exits the room. Hey, at least she's polite!

No word on if Zoey's baseball-loving father taught her how to smack a fastball. Regardless, we see lots of "hits" in her future! Watch the video for "In These Dreams" below and follow Zoey Tess here.