A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi

by Kevin Wierzbicki

It's always nice when traveling to meet locals who are friendly. And in Kenya there are some locals who will really stick their necks out for visitors, and oh what necks they have! And while Kenyans in general are an amicable bunch, the locals we're talking about happen to be giraffes, specifically those who live at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi.

The Giraffe Centre is a sanctuary that was established as an educational facility to teach Kenyan youth about the environment of Kenya's wildlife and also to champion conservation efforts. And while those programs are still in place, today The Giraffe Centre has become one of the most popular Nairobi attractions for visitors as it is a place where folks can get up close and personal with giraffes and also feed them. But before the feeding begins visitors learn a bit about the animals and some of the traits that the lofty beasts (the tallest animals in the world) have.

The Giraffe Centre experience begins with a short presentation in the information center where a guide will explain what goes on at the sanctuary and in particular how they are caring for the 10 Rothschild giraffes (including Daisy IV, a relative of the sanctuary's first Rothschild) that are in residence; Rothschilds are an endangered species. Here visitors can also see (and touch) giraffe bones including a jawbone with teeth intact; of course the size and weight of these items is very impressive. The guide will also answer questions, and then finally explain what the process is for feeding the giraffes. Visitors then make their way out onto the viewing and feeding platform where each is given a bowl of food pellets that are made of corn, wheat, grass and molasses. If there aren't already giraffes at the platform rail getting treats, one or more will shortly approach you when they see the food bowl. They know to stick out their tongue to receive a pellet, and visitors drop one (only one at a time) onto the tongue. It disappears quickly and out pops the tongue again; after all the pellets are small and giraffes could eat them all day. The pellets each person is given is a generous amount; there are enough so that you can move from animal to animal and have plenty for all of them. You can't really take selfies while feeding but these are great photo ops for someone else to take your picture, especially if you get a giraffe "kiss"! Sometimes folks bobble their food bowl or giraffes somehow miss the intended treat but a family of warthogs hangs out below and gobbles up any food that drops.

Other things to do at the Giraffe Centre include taking a stroll on their 1.5 kilometer nature trail, visiting the gift shop and having some refreshment in the Tea House. We loved our visit to the Giraffe Centre and we understand why this very fun adventure has become a cherished Nairobi attraction.

