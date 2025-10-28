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AFI Rocks Austin


by Kinsey Blake Haynes
AFI made their triumphant return to Austin, Texas on October 28, 2025.

Performing at the storied ACL Live venue (also known as the Moody Theater), the band played through a set filled with classic hits, deep cuts, and new songs from their current album "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun." Opening the night was Canadian band TR/ST, who brought their brand of Electronic music to the crowd of 2,700 people. They were a great warm-up for the evening that was about to unfold.

AFI Rocks Austin

AFI Rocks Austin

AFI took the stage to the popular crowd chant song "Strength Through Wounding" which entails the audience yelling "Through our bleeding, we are one" in repetition for most of the song. Immediately after, the band launched into popular hits, "Girl's Not Grey" and "Love Like Winter" followed by current single "Holy Visions."

AFI Rocks Austin

AFI Rocks Austin

For the more serious fan, "A Single Second" and "Back Into the Sun" were performed, the latter only being played for the 15th time since its release in 2018. Popular "Burials" album song "17 Crimes" and the first single from "Silver Bleeds The Black Sun" "Behind the Clock" were played in anticipation for the true deep cut "Malleus Maleficarum" from the album "Black Sails In The Sunset."

AFI Rocks Austin

AFI Rocks Austin

The rest of the pre-encore set included "The Bird of Prey," "File 13," "I Hope You Suffer," "Marguerite," "Beautiful Thieves," "The Days of the Phoenix," and "6 to 8." The encore consisted of two "Sing The Sorrow" tracks: "The Leaving Song" and "Silver and Cold" to round out the show. This set was a dichotomy of sounds that encapsulate AFI at their core and the reason why fans keep showing up to hear their offerings.

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