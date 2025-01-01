Autumn Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

We have some really cool items in our Autumn Gift Guide; let's just say we think you're really going to "Fall" for them. And there's a gift suggestion here for a very handy item that has a very unusual name!

Puffer Hug 418 Scarf

It's a scarf! It's a vest! Actually it's both; meet the versatile 418 Scarf from the folks at Puffer Hug. We've touted the original Puffer Hug piece in these columns in the past and we absolutely are in love with this scarf/vest combo that is the company's latest offering. Drape the Puffer Hug 418 Scarf around your neck to use as you would any scarf. Besides keeping your neck area nice and warm you'll have two deep fleece-lined pockets to load essentials into (or to stick your mitts in when they get cold!); one of those pockets has a cute, heart-shaped key chain sewn in. There's also a smaller zippered pocket that'll accommodate a phone, wallet, etc. And to convert it to use as a vest, you might say is a snap. Just connect the Puffer Hug 418 Scarf's four snaps and you're in business. And of course you can use all three pockets too. It's never been so easy to stay warm while looking stylish. The Puffer Hug 418 Scarf has a 100% nylon exterior and a 100% polyester interior, is machine washable (air dry though), measures 66" by 10" and is available in lavender, pink, grey, black, blue, green, red and the brand new color "latte." Order the Puffer Hug 418 Scarf and see all of Puffer Hug's other items here.

CrapKeeper Organizer Bag

We told you we were going to suggest something with an unusual name! Put plainly and simply, the CrapKeeper Organizer Bag is a place for your stuff that you can think of as a "mobile side table." And yup, it accommodates a whole lot of crap! The CrapKeeper Organizer Bag is thought of as a sort of mobile side table because, using the two included straps, you can hook it to the arm of a chair, the type of chair you'd use at the beach, the tailgate party, camping, at festivals, the backyard cookout and the like. Then, the bag has an open top except for a flap that covers up a good portion of the opening; leave it open when you're settled in and close it when you want utilizing the magnetic closure. That'll keep your stuff secure but leave both ends of the bag open to accommodate drinks in big bottles, thermoses, beer bottles and tall boy cans or anything you want to have quick and easy access to; these "pockets" are adjustable with Velcro. The center of the bag is large and there are three pockets lining the sides so you have a place for a phone, keys, wallet, shark repellant (probably won't need that...) or you name it. There's also a zippered pocket on the inside of the flap and two pockets on the outside of the bag, one of which is zippered and has a keyring clasp inside of it. There's a shoulder strap too for when you need it, and the bag's base is firm and water resistant. Do you think you can fit all your crap in that? Trust us, you can! The CrapKeeper Organizer Bag comes in five different colors including navy and orange, lavender and lime and the festive aqua and bubblegum. Order yours here. https://www.crapkeeper.com/

"Boots, Buckles & Bolos" by Jim Arndt

Here's the latest book from "cowboy core" author and photographer Jim Arndt who has previously released titles that include "The Cowboy Boot Book," "100 Years of Western Wear," "Art of the Boot" and "Buckaroo Boots." While Arndt also does editorial photography for clients like Marlboro, Harley-Davidson, Chevrolet and country music star Ronnie Dunn, he is perhaps best-known for his cowboy core books. Here in this 144-page, hardback coffee table book he presents a series of photos of the three items mentioned in the book title. The images are stunning and in some cases drool-worthy. Almost half of the book is dedicated to boots, ranging from colorful Stetson boots for kids to ominous skull boots for the outlaw look. There are patriotic boots with various stars-and-stripes designs, monogrammed boots, boots honoring places like Taos, alligator boots with a silver lacing design and of course footwear with all kinds of cowboy iconography like bucking broncos and horseshoes. The section on buckles is equally amazing as Arndt depicts not only general designs but also commemorative buckles like a hand engraved Chinle All Indian Champion buckle, a Gene Autry buckle and many designs from the Flying A Ranch. Horses and longhorns are a favorite subject here for these buckles made mostly of silver and gold. Really amazing are the several shots of hand-beaded portrait buckles. The section on bolo ties finishes the book and it features incredible designs like Kachinas, peyote bird, skulls and of course horses and boots. Not just for fans of cowboy core, this book will appeal to anyone who appreciates art and impeccable workmanship. From publisher Gibbs Smith, the book is widely available and can also be ordered here.

VisoOne Eyewear

Protect your eyes and look stylish while doing so with a pair of sunglasses from VisoOne Eyewear! VisoOne makes a large selection of sunglasses and blue light glasses for both men and women and their blue light glasses block out more than 90% of the detrimental blue light that emanates from computer screens. So those are great for reducing eye strain whether you need them for work or for leisure time at home. And they're very fashionable too; choose from many styles of rectangular lenses, square lenses, or for something a little sassy there are various cat-eye lenses as well. Get those with Cheetah Tortoise frames and you'll be the most glamourous "cat" around! If tortoise shell isn't your thing how about strutting in Peacock Blue or Cherry Red frames? VisoOne Eyewear offers just about any color you could want in a frame. Similarly there are many options for sunglasses; really popular right now are the Alba glasses that look casual yet businesslike and come in Coco Tortoise and Gradient Brown, Black and Gradient Brown or Black and Gradient Grey. And for as handsome and stylish as all VisoOne glasses are they are also very affordable, enough so that you can gift multiple pairs without breaking the bank (yes, you'll want some for yourself too!) All VisoOne glasses come in a sturdy glasses case and with a lens cloth and there's a 30-day free return in the unlikely case that you're not satisfied. Check out everything that VisoOne Eyewear has to offer and place your order here.

Aurora Nutrascience Liposomal Supplements

It's a bit of a tough explanation for non-scientific folks but let it suffice here to say that liposomal supplements are those that are manufactured in a certain way to ensure maximum delivery of the supplement to the body's cells. And they are experts with liposomal technology at Aurora Nutrascience where they offer a wide variety of easy to take supplements, including the ever popular Vitamin C. Many of Aurora Nutrascience's Liposomal Supplements come in liquid form and getting a good daily dose (3000 mg) of C is as easy as tearing open a packet and drinking the supplement directly. You can mix it with cold water, juice or yogurt if you desire but we have tried this and we can tell you it tastes terrific straight as it is made from 100% organic fruit flavoring and a little Stevia leaf extract for sweetener (no added sugar.) The same goes for Aurora Nutrascience's Liposomal Glutathione (500 mg), a powerful antioxidant, and NAD+/Resveratrol which supports healthy aging and longevity at the cellular level (300 mg of NAD+ and 50 mg of Resveratrol.) Also using organic fruit flavorings and Stevia, these supplements are also good tasting. All three of these supplements can be had in boxes of 30 packets, so a month's worth, and all have much higher absorption rates than pills. Other supplements on offer from Aurora Nutrascience include B Complex+, Curcumin, CoQ10/PQQ+, R-Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin D3/K2 and Creatine. They also have products for sleep, cognitive and menopause support. See the full line of Aurora Nutrascience products and find out where to purchase them here.