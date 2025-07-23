Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band - July 23, 2025 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Phoenix is a long way from the ocean but the fans in the music theater at the Musical Instrument Museum were magically transported to the beach when Al Jardine and his large Pet Sounds Band appeared on stage to perform all the big hits of the Beach Boys as well as some of the group's lesser-known songs. Jardine was a co-founder of the Beach Boys way back in 1961 and he brought a stellar group of musicians with him, including his son Matt Jardine, to help him out. The lineup of the Pet Sounds Band, which in this case included the members of the Brian Wilson Band, featured Al on guitar and lead vocals, Matt on lead and harmony vocals, pianist Gary Griffin, keyboard players Debbie Shair and Darian Sahanaja, bass player Bob Lizik, guitarist Rob Bonfiglio, drummer Mike D'Amico and sax and harmonica player Paul Von Mertens, plus Jim Laspesa on percussion. Sahanaja and Shair were both members of Heart at one time. "California Girls," with its slow, teasing intro, was a perfect way for the gang to start the show.

Jardine played two sets and the first was packed with Beach Boys hits and favorites like "Do It Again," "Don't Worry Baby," "Little Deuce Coupe," "I Get Around" and the sublime and introspective "In My Room." Jardine didn't go into great detail when introducing songs but he did give some information, like how "Surfer Girl" was partially written when the guys were in high school and then finished when the Beach Boys formed, and how he wrote "Susie Cincinnati" after an interesting cab ride in Ohio. The first set also included "Darlin'" which was originally sung by the late Beach Boys member Carl Wilson, "Dance, Dance, Dance," "I Can Hear Music," big favorite "Heroes and Villains" which included a rowdy sax solo from Von Mertens, the lesser-known "She's Got Rhythm" from the Beach Boys 1978 album M.I.U. and a cover of the Del-Vikings doo wop classic "Come Go With Me" which initiated an audience clap and sing along.

The entire show was a tribute to the recently-deceased Beach Boys main man and acknowledged musical genius Brian Wilson, of whom Jardine said "We miss him a lot. But we're going to carry on." The second set was specifically dedicated to Brian and it began with a selection of songs from the overlooked The Beach Boys Love You album from 1977. It was probably the first time that many audience members heard vintage cuts like "Let Us Go on This Way," "Roller Skating Child," the tribute to the longtime "Tonight Show" host that is "Johnny Carson," "The Night Was So Young" which included some light choreography from band members, and "Solar System" which appropriately included some spacy sounds made with synthesizer. Also played were "Honkin' Down the Highway," "I'll Bet He's Nice," the wacky "Ding Dang," "Good Time" with a harmonica intro from Von Mertens who also played a sax outro, the bouncy "I Wanna Pick You Up" and "Airplane."

After The Beach Boys Love You set the band came back to hits and favorites for a strong finish with "God Only Knows," "Sloop John B," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "Good Vibrations" to end the show, returning to encore with "Help Me, Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Surfin' U.S.A." and "Fun, Fun, Fun." The audience was on their feet for the encore, hooting, clapping, dancing and singing along, and closer "Fun, Fun, Fun" nicely summed-up the mood of the retro-rocking show. Every band member got some time in the spotlight and many sang lead here and there, none more than Matt Jardine who handled lead vocals on many of the songs. Of course the main Beach Boys hallmark, lush and perfect vocal harmonies, was on full display throughout.

Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band will remain on tour through the end of the year including shows in Australia and a just-announced return engagement at the Musical Instrument Museum November 29 and 30, 2025. Find a list of upcoming shows here.

