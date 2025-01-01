Billy Idol - Dream Into It

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Should you be listening to this album's title track, which opens the effort, without knowing who the artist is, you might be hard pressed to guess that it's Billy Idol. The track is uncharacteristically devoid of growl and snarl and shows a seldom heard side of Idol. That's quite appropriate for a song that's about the uncertainty of life and what lies ahead, and from the laid back way in which Billy delivers the vocals he has a good attitude about the situation --- he'll dream into it. A more familiar sound is found in "77," a catchy pop number in which Idol shares lead vocals with Avril Lavigne, and on "Too Much Fun," a driving rocker that's drenched in fiery guitar from longtime Idol sideman Steve Stevens. The song, an advocate for going to the hilt in having fun, also has a quick Idol yowl in it if you listen closely. Another guest singer is Alison Mosshart of The Kills who joins Billy on "John Wayne," a loping groove that equates the bravery and toughness of the late actor with what it takes to navigate a love relationship; "Tonight I'm gonna be John Wayne." Joan Jett guests too; the beloved rocker duets with Idol on "Wildside," another cut that sizzles with guitar from Stevens and that like "Too Much Fun" celebrates a freedom to cut loose. "Gimme the Weight" has a synth melody that harkens back to the heyday of bands like Depeche Mode and The Cure while "I'm Your Hero" is catchy, singalong rock that would fit nicely nice to any of Idol's hits. The album ends with "Still Dancing," a cut that yes, takes cues from past big hits, most notably (of course) "Dancing with Myself" but also "Rebel Yell." Idol has put out a couple of EPs in recent years but this is his first full-length album of new music in more than a decade and fans will likely welcome it warmly. Idol is on tour in North America through May and then again in August; in between fans can catch him live in Europe.