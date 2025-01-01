Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

by Kevin Wierzbicki

As the title of this album indicates all the music here comes from just James and Koz working in a duo format, performing on their respective instruments of acoustic piano and saxophone. And as the pair of jazz masters prove on this set of 10 instrumentals, no other accompaniment is necessary. Lots of these cuts are versions of songs that have lyrics, like the Frank Sinatra-associated "All the Way" and "My Ship" where lyrics were penned by Kurt Weill, and those with a deep knowledge of classics may be able to pick these out and even add the words. The easiest of these to "sing along to" is a take on the Charlie Chaplin tune "Smile;" the very familiar and oft-covered song is best-known in vocal form but it was in fact originally written as an instrumental with lyrics being added later. Koz's sax playing on the cut replicates the vocal line and the sublime melody will coax even the shyest of singers to add their own tones to the tune. That's Koz's forte; he has a great knack for making music friendly and his playing here is as refreshing as a summer breeze. James, who had a period in the '70s when he was not only an important figure in the nascent smooth jazz genre but also an innovator with adding elements of funk into his music (his music is often sampled by hip-hop artists) is resplendent here with Vince Guaraldi-style melodies like on "TWO" and on the call-and-response with Koz on "Fontaine dAlice." And while occasionally James adds a rhythm to a cut with a bit of staccato work, most of his playing here is delicate and, with Koz on hand adding harmony and counterpoint, a great vehicle to take the listener on a delightfully mellow ride.

