

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is celebrating a 25th anniversary in 2026 and naturally their initial lineup announcement includes 25 artists.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - September 11-13, 2026 - Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia

Besides always having a great lineup this festival is known for being somewhat unique in that it takes place in two different states as the city of Bristol straddles the Tennessee/Virginia line. Shows take place on 12 stages throughout the city's historic downtown area and this year will be extra special as the festival is celebrating a 25th anniversary in 2026. The big names announced for the initial lineup include headliner Sierra Ferrell as well as The War and Treaty, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, the Del McCoury Band and Braxton Keith.

Also revealed as appearing for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion silver anniversary celebration are Mon Rovia, the Creekers, Maggie Antone, Hannah Dasher, Kruse Brothers, Clay Street Unit, Darrell Scott String Band featuring Rob Ickes, Madeline Edwards, Franklin Jonas & the Byzantines, Acoustic Syndicate "Bristol Reunion," Jim Lauderdale & the Game Changers, Kruger Brothers, Larry Keel and Jon Stickley Duo, Mason Via, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Big Daddy Love, Holy Roller, Florencia & the Feeling and the Reedy River String Band. Lots of additional acts will be announced later as will the day and set times of each performer.

General admission tickets can be purchased now and collected in person at the festival. Various VIP passes are also available including some that include hotel and there is also a VIP pass for those arriving and staying in their RV. Find tickets and more information here.