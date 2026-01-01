Grand Stafford Theater
Dub Miller
Scotty Alexander
Kyle & Casen Hutton
Palace Theater
(BTXSF Happy Hour at 5pm)
Bottomland
Cory Morrow
Grand Stafford Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)
Eli Kollman
Julianna Rankin
Max & Heather Stalling
Jamie Lyn Wilson
Palace Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)
TAMU College of PVCA
Molly McDonald
Montclair
Kyle Hutton
Roger Creager
(BTXSF Nightcap at 10pm)
Festival Main Stage (Free)
TAMU College of PVCA
The Tejas Brothers
Band of Heathens
Kaitlin Butts
Kolby Cooper
In addition to all the scheduled shows there will also be pop-up performances for V.I.P. wristband holders as well as meet & greets; these will be announced by text in real time. The special events will take place at The Boiler Room at the LaSalle Hotel and at Hush & Whisper Distilling. For set times and venue addresses and to purchase wristbands for the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival go here.
