

Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

The first edition of the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival is about to take place in The Lone Star State.

Bryan TX Songwriter Festival - October 24 & 25, 2025 - Bryan, Texas

The Band of Heathens, The Tejas Brothers and Kaitlin Butts are among the artists that'll be appearing at the inaugural edition of the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival (BTXSF). More than 20 artists in all will perform at five different venues in historic downtown Bryan which is near College Station and Texas A&M University. Entry to the festival will range from a free-to-the-public Festival Main Stage on Oct. 25 and an option for a V.I.P. experience for $229. Here's a breakdown of where each act is performing.

Friday, Oct. 24 (All shows this day require a V.I.P. wristband)

Grand Stafford Theater

Dub Miller

Scotty Alexander

Kyle & Casen Hutton

Palace Theater

(BTXSF Happy Hour at 5pm)

Bottomland

Cory Morrow

Saturday, Oct. 25

Grand Stafford Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)

Eli Kollman

Julianna Rankin

Max & Heather Stalling

Jamie Lyn Wilson

Palace Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)

TAMU College of PVCA

Molly McDonald

Montclair

Kyle Hutton

Roger Creager

(BTXSF Nightcap at 10pm)

Festival Main Stage (Free)

TAMU College of PVCA

The Tejas Brothers

Band of Heathens

Kaitlin Butts

Kolby Cooper

In addition to all the scheduled shows there will also be pop-up performances for V.I.P. wristband holders as well as meet & greets; these will be announced by text in real time. The special events will take place at The Boiler Room at the LaSalle Hotel and at Hush & Whisper Distilling. For set times and venue addresses and to purchase wristbands for the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival go here.