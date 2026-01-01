.

Bryan TX Songwriter Festival


The first edition of the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival is about to take place in The Lone Star State.

Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Bryan TX Songwriter Festival - October 24 & 25, 2025 - Bryan, Texas


The Band of Heathens, The Tejas Brothers and Kaitlin Butts are among the artists that'll be appearing at the inaugural edition of the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival (BTXSF). More than 20 artists in all will perform at five different venues in historic downtown Bryan which is near College Station and Texas A&M University. Entry to the festival will range from a free-to-the-public Festival Main Stage on Oct. 25 and an option for a V.I.P. experience for $229. Here's a breakdown of where each act is performing.

Friday, Oct. 24 (All shows this day require a V.I.P. wristband)

Grand Stafford Theater
Dub Miller
Scotty Alexander
Kyle & Casen Hutton

Palace Theater
(BTXSF Happy Hour at 5pm)
Bottomland
Cory Morrow

Saturday, Oct. 25

Grand Stafford Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)
Eli Kollman
Julianna Rankin
Max & Heather Stalling
Jamie Lyn Wilson

Palace Theater (V.I.P. wristband required)
TAMU College of PVCA
Molly McDonald
Montclair
Kyle Hutton
Roger Creager
(BTXSF Nightcap at 10pm)

Festival Main Stage (Free)
TAMU College of PVCA
The Tejas Brothers
Band of Heathens
Kaitlin Butts
Kolby Cooper

In addition to all the scheduled shows there will also be pop-up performances for V.I.P. wristband holders as well as meet & greets; these will be announced by text in real time. The special events will take place at The Boiler Room at the LaSalle Hotel and at Hush & Whisper Distilling. For set times and venue addresses and to purchase wristbands for the Bryan TX Songwriter Festival go here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album

Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal

Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album

Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary

Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video

Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade

Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives

Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'