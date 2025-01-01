Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Candlelight Concerts are coming to Phoenix! The unique shows that take place in a romantic setting where the performance area is illuminated only by candlelight will play out now through September at Whiteman Hall at the Phoenix Art Museum and at downtown Phoenix venue Warehouse215. These will be acoustic shows featuring classical players playing tribute to contemporary artists like Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Queen, Adele and others. There is nothing quite like these concerts where the light show will be provided by hundreds (or even thousands) of candles! Here are the dates and venues for upcoming Phoenix Candlelight Concerts.
To purchase tickets and to find out more about the Candlelight Concerts experience go here.
