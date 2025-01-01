

Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

See a show in a completely different light with Candlelight Concerts.

Candlelight Concerts are coming to Phoenix! The unique shows that take place in a romantic setting where the performance area is illuminated only by candlelight will play out now through September at Whiteman Hall at the Phoenix Art Museum and at downtown Phoenix venue Warehouse215. These will be acoustic shows featuring classical players playing tribute to contemporary artists like Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Queen, Adele and others. There is nothing quite like these concerts where the light show will be provided by hundreds (or even thousands) of candles! Here are the dates and venues for upcoming Phoenix Candlelight Concerts.

At Warehouse215

The Best of Hans Zimmer

May 31 at 7:00 pm, June 28 at 7:00 pmThe Listeso String Quartet (May 31) and Sweetwater Strings (June 28) will perform music from famed soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer including selections from the films "The Dark Knight," "Dune," "Madagascar" and "The Lion King."

Coldplay and Imagine Dragons

May 31 at 9:00 pm and June 28 at 9:00 pmThe Listeso String Quartet (May 31) and Sweetwater Strings (June 28) will perform Coldplay favorites like "Clocks," "Fix You" and "Viva la Vida" along with Imagine Dragons songs including "Radioactive," "Bad Liar" and "Eyes Closed."

A Tribute to Queen and More

June 6 at 7:00 pmSweetwater Strings will perform a show of Queen hits and favorites including "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "Fat Bottom Girls," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions" and of course "Bohemian Rhapsody." Additional classical works by Puccini and Mozart will also be performed.

90s Unplugged

June 6 at 9:00 pm and July 19 at 9:00 pmSweetwater Strings will perform hits and favorites from the 1990s including songs originally done by Coolio, Nirvana, the Verve, Backstreet Boys, Santana, Britney Spears, Smashing Pumpkins, Seal, Mariah Carey, the Goo Goo Dolls, Sublime, R.E.M. and others.

At Whiteman Hall at the Phoenix Art Museum

Tribute to Taylor Swift

July 25 at 6:30 pm and September 12 at 8:30 pmListeso String Quartet will perform Taylor Swift favorites including "Love Story," "Anti-Hero," "Enchanted," "Cruel Summer," "Shake it Off" and "You Belong with Me" as well as medleys from the albums 1989, Red, Folklore and Reputation.

Tribute to Adele

July 25 at 8:30 and August 16 at 6:30 pmListeso String Quartet will perform a set of Adele hits and favorites including "Hello," "Rumour Has It," "Oh My God," "Skyfall," "Water Under the Bridge," "When We Were Young, "Set Fire to the Rain," "Easy on Me," "Rolling in the Deep" and many others.

To purchase tickets and to find out more about the Candlelight Concerts experience go here.