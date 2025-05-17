Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

This year's Pure Imagination Festival is only the fourth iteration but the event has earned a reputation for presenting an incredible lineup. Some of the artists who have appeared at this eco-conscious festival that takes place in the scenic Granite Dells at Watson Lake in Prescott include the Flaming Lips, Ziggy Marley, Tanya Tucker, Lucinda Williams, Ozomatli, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Los Lobos. And the 2025 lineup will just as spectacular as the headline act will be the renowned masters of power pop (and sellers of more than 20 million albums) Cheap Trick.
Joining Cheap Trick will be Matisyahu, Arrested Development and the much-revered British ska revivalists the English Beat. Do you think there'll be some dancing? Yes indeed! Rounding out the festival lineup will be Gone Gone Beyond, Kelsey Waldon, Ponderosa Grove, Bird and Byron, Kids in America, Pijama Piyama and Dutch Holly. Also performing will be the winners of the festival's Take the Stage contest.
Besides enjoying the natural beauty of the Prescott area where there are almost unlimited opportunities to hike, mountain bike and rock climb, the festival will also offer on-site kayaking. Then there's the Prescott Night Market featuring artisan vendors, immersive art activations and street performers including aerial artists and fire dancers. So the great musical lineup will be just part of the fun!
Prescott (pronounced "press kit") is located in the central part of northern Arizona and is convenient to fans who might be coming north from Phoenix to get out of the May heat. Incidentally, the Pure Imagination Festival was founded by Candace Devine who is also the front woman of scheduled performers Ponderosa Grove. Find more information and purchase tickets to the Pure Imagination Festival here.
