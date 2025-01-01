Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

by Kevin Wierzbicki

One of the most interesting attractions in the Clarksville, Tennessee area is the Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement, located about 20-minutes outside of Clarksville. Collinsville is an open air museum where visitors can take an audio tour, guided tour (groups of six or more), or just wander as they like on the property that's filled with 16 restored historical structures that are filled with authentic period furnishings that portray what life was like before and after the Civil War (from about 1840 to the turn of the century.) Now Collinsville is getting ready for Civil War Days, a series of special events set to take place June 13-15, 2025. Civil War Days will find Collinsville coming alive as reenactors portray soldiers, civilians and historical figures, offering a glimpse into the lives of those who lived through the conflict.

Collinsville is open on a seasonal basis and this year that runs from now through October 25. Anytime during the season visitors can explore things like the smokehouse, tobacco-drying house, cobbler's shop, loom house, church and schoolhouse and a wildlife center where taxidermy animals, including one very cute raccoon, are on display (see an arrowhead collection there too.) There's a very nice visitor's center, also housed in an historic building, and there are picnic tables throughout the property so visitors can relax between explorations. All of this will be augmented by a full slate of Civil War Days activities including battle reenactments on Saturday and Sunday, complete with cannon fire, a lantern lit nighttime tour, a ladies' tea on Saturday hosted by the Confederate Belles of Tennessee who will be dressed in period-appropriate outfits, and period encampments where visitors can interact with reenactors showcasing everyday life during the Civil War. Food, drink and souvenirs will be for sale during Civil War Days.

For more information about Historic Collinsville and Civil War Days go here.

Historic Collinsville is part of what the folks at Visit Clarksville represent; for ideas on other fun things to do in Clarksville go here.