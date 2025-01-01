Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland

Review and photos by Rob Grabowski

The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois, was electric on August 29th as Close Enemies kicked off the night in support of Winger's farewell tour.

Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, and his super group of musicians including Tony Brock (The Babys), Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow), Trace Foster, and Chasen Hampton, got the nearly sold-out crowd ready for a night of rock and roll.

The band's set list flowed seamlessly, with a mix of songs that paid tribute to the golden age of rock. Close Enemies had the audience on their feet during the entire set as they played a variety of hits from their catalog including, "Take a Pill," "Dry Rocket," and "More Than I Could Ever Need" from their upcoming album coming out November 7th.



Of course, they threw in a cover of "Sick as a Dog," by Aerosmith; however, fans were holding out for the iconic cover of "Sweet Emotion."

Hamilton's bass work was as commanding as ever, while Stroud's guitar added richness and edge. Brock laid down thunderous yet refined drums, with Foster and Hampton rounding out the set with charisma and power.

Close Enemies didn't just open for Winger-they lit the fuse. Their performance was a masterclass in classic-meets-modern rock, perfectly setting the stage for Winger's final bow. If this show was any indication, their debut album is one to watch.

After an electrifying opening set from Close Enemies, Kip Winger and his band took the stage at the Arcada to continue the celebration-and to mark the beginning of their final chapter.

From the very first note, the band captivated the nearly sold-out crowd with a level of energy and enthusiasm that showed the fans they were witnessing a rare moment in rock history, one of the genre's most enduring bands saying goodbye.

The band's performance was a thrilling reminder of their place in rock history. Their setlist included fan favorites like "Seventeen" and "Headed for a Heartbreak" and the crowd erupted in excitement with every familiar riff and chorus. Reb Beach's guitar solo captivated the audience before he played "Black Magic," a song written by him.

The farewell atmosphere was palpable, but it was also clear that this was not a goodbye tinged with sadness. Instead, the band played with the kind of joy and passion that only comes from a group of musicians who know they're about to leave it all on the stage for their fans. Their performance was a celebration of everything that made Winger a beloved part of rock history.

This was not a farewell, it was a victory lap, honoring their legacy and the memories they've created with fans over the years.