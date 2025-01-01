

Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

The summer travel season is in full swing and no matter where you're heading for your travel adventure you'll want to be prepared. Here we suggest some cool items that we think you'll love and that will makes aspects of your travel much easier.

Solis Go Hotspot

Sometimes the idea behind travel is to disconnect from the digital world. But in many instances you'll want to be able to go online while you travel, whether it's to do business, keep in touch with the folks back home, or to be prepared for emergency situations. You'll always be able to connect when you take along the Solis Go Hotspot, a device about the size of a phone that provides high-speed internet access in 140 countries! And with their virtual SIM technology, the Solis Go Hotspot ensures that it connects you to the best network available. Here's how it works: The device has a built in power bank and charging cables (USB-A, USB-C and Lightning) so you won't have to worry about "where's my charger!?" When fully charged the battery will keep you going for 48 hours. You'll receive a QR code to scan that'll hook you up with some free global data; 10 GB to get you started. Then, depending on how much data you'll need you can subscribe to plans offering 20 or 50 GB. And here's the really cool thing: you can connect the Solis Go Hot Spot to 10 devices at once so you can work with your phone, laptop and tablet simultaneously or hook up the family and their devices. And since it is so small you can easily slip it in a pocket (or purse, or backpack, briefcase or what have you) and stay connected while you're mobile. As a frequent traveler, we absolutely love ours! Order and find more information here.

Wallaroo Hat Company

Yes, you'll look very fashionable when wearing a lid from Wallaroo Hat Company. But Wallaroo hats have another function too, besides being so handsome, and it's a really important function. They are made to protect the wearer from harmful UV rays! Take for example the Wallaroo Hat that we've been wearing, the Explorer. It has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 50+ which blocks out 97.5% of the sun's ultraviolet rays. So it's perfect for an African safari, a day on the golf course, working in the back yard or a lazy day out on the lake. And speaking of the lake, should the Explorer somehow end up in the water, it'll float until you can retrieve it! Mostly though the Explorer is going to stay put because it has a chin strap to keep it snug on your head and to keep it from having an adventure on its own (there's also an inner drawstring to help with desired snugness). Lightweight and easily compressed to go in a suitcase or backpack, the Explorer is made of 100% microfiber. The Explorer is just one of dozens of sun hats that Wallaroo Hat Company has on offer for men, women and kids and they are all just as functional and good looking. To see all the Wallaroo designs and the sizes and colors they're available in and to order yours go here.

Sawyer Insect Repellents

Unforeseen circumstances can surely throw a monkey wrench into the best-planned trips. So it's a good ideas to be prepared for those things you can foresee, like having a problem with bugs when you're out in the woods, at the lake, or anywhere the little pests can get to you. And for insect repellent you couldn't be any better prepared than when you're armed with repellents from Sawyer Products where they make a wide range of sprays, lotions and treatments to keep pests at bay. The two main lines that Sawyer has use either Picaridin or Permethrin as their bug busting ingredient. The line with Picaridin is for use on people, and that usage is very simple with the new Picaridin Insect Repellent Spray that keeps away mosquitoes, those nasty ticks, and biting flies. It contains no chemical propellants, is non-greasy and comes in a 4-ounce spray can that sprays continuously for as long as you hold the sprayer button down. Similarly, there's Picaridin Insect Repellent in a liquid form for those who prefer; it keeps away all the same pests as the aerosol and a trigger sprayer comes with the 4-ounce bottle. And there's Picaridin Insect Repellent in lotion form; it has 14-hours of protection from mosquitoes and ticks as well as 8-hours of protection from biting flies including Scottish Biting Midges, commonly known as no-see-ums. It is not oily or greasy and comes in a 4-ounce bottle. Then if you want something to spray directly on your clothing, tent or other camping gear you'll want Sawyer's Permethin Insect Repellent Treatment. One application will protect your sleeping bag, shoes, hammock, chairs and many other items for six weeks or six washings. Clearly bugs don't have a chance when you're using Sawyer Insect Repellent!

Find more information and order yours here.

Bruise MD Topical Bruise Gel

It's never any fun to experience a fall or to whack your arm or leg on something solid. And it sure is never fun to watch the aftermath develop in the form of a bruise. Now there's help for that in the form of Bruise MD Topical Bruise Gel, a formula that aids in a quicker recovery from bruising. And yes it works on black eyes, whether the shiner is a result of a dust-up (let's hope not!) or a cosmetic procedure; just be careful to not get it in the eye itself. Bruise MD Topical Bruise Gel contains ingredients selected from nature, like the herb arnica Montana, Vitamin C, Grapeseed extract, bromelain, Vitamin K and hesperidin, so while it may seem like magic Bruise MD Topical Bruise Gel is actually the result of science and careful testing. It is vegan, gluten free and ingredients are all cruelty free too. It's the all-natural way to heal bruises! There's also a Bruise MD supplement that you can take to speed healing; it also addresses inflammation and swelling. So between the two you can be back to your unbruised, beautiful self sooner than you would expect. Find more information and order Bruise MD products here.

Scott's Protein Balls

Those of you who read this column regularly know that we are quite fond of snacks and love to tell you when we've found a new one that we really like. And if the snack in question just happens to be healthy then we're really happy! You'll be filled with joy too when you fill your mouth and tummy with Scott's Protein Balls, the awesome protein snack that's perfect to take along on all of your travel adventures. Available in enticing flavors like Chocolate Peanut Latte, Cinnamon Almond Butter, Mint Chocolate Chip, Confetti (like vanilla birthday cake), Brownie Batter (our fave!) and Peanut Butter Cacao. Depending on which flavor you're eating, each Scott's Protein Ball delivers seven, eight or 10 grams of protein; that's a lot of goodness in a goody! And speaking of the goodness, Scott's Protein Balls use ingredients like pea and brown rice protein, chia seeds, acacia gum, high oleic sunflower oil, rosemary extract, sea salt and stevia to make their protein powder as well as other natural ingredients that are all gluten free, dairy free, plant based and non-GMO. And trust us, they do satisfy your sweet tooth! Available in bags holding 20 balls and you can make a one-time purchase or sign up for a subscription so you never run short, and you'll actually save 25% by going with a subscription. Variety packs are available too. Order and find out more about ingredients and nutritional information here.

Bakcou e-motos

Lastly we'd like to give a quick shout-out to our friends at Bakcou where they manufacture the finest of electric motor bikes, commonly called e-motos. They have a new addition to the line, the Puma X22 SD. Perfect for off-road enthusiasts and hunters, the Puma X22 SD has fat tires to make navigating trails easy and of course since it is electric it is quiet and does not pollute like gas-powered vehicles do. And Bakcou has accessories like bags to add to your e-moto that'll make it simple to transport your gear to your campsite, hunting blind or wherever. See the Puma X22 SD and all of Bakcou's other e-motos and gear here.

