

Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

That wonderful holiday for fans of vinyl, Record Store Day (RSD) Black Friday, will occur this year on Friday, November 28 and as usual the folks at Craft Recordings are ready to wow fans with nine exclusive RSD titles that will be available only at participating brick & mortar record stores. These titles will be limited editions so fans are advised to get to their favorite record store early on the 28th if they want to own these goodies. Here's a quick look at what titles Craft Recordings have coming for RSD this year.

Punk Goes Acoustic - Various Artists - (Translucent "Lemonade" vinyl)

As the title indicates, this is a compilation of punk bands performing their original songs in a stripped-down "unplugged" format, and yes it is a reissue of the Fearless Records title of the same name from 2003. The set includes songs by Thursday, the Ataris, Rise Against, Thrice, Yellowcard, Sugarcult and more. Limited to 2,000 copies worldwide.

Creed - Live in San Antonio - (2-LP, Metallic Silver vinyl)

Recorded live at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas in November 1999, this 13-song set finds the band rocking during their Human Clay era. Songs include "Are You Ready?" "Ode," "Torn," "Beautiful," "What If," "What's This Life For," "One," "My Own Prison" and of course big hits "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open." Limited to 4,800 copies worldwide.

Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas (Pop-Up Edition) - (With Pop-Up Gatefold)

Get in the mood for Christmas with this beloved title that has previously sold enough copies to go platinum five times! This edition, with a cool pop-up feature on the gatefold jacket that shows the Peanuts gang singing around the Christmas tree, comes on the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip as well as the 50th anniversary of this album of mostly instrumental jazz. Favorites "Linus and Lucy" and "Christmas Time is Here" are included as are traditional classics like "O Tannenbaum" and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing." Limited to 6,500 copies worldwide.

John Debney - The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water - (Picture Disc)

Here's a very cool collectible: A 10th anniversary edition of Debney's score for the second SpongeBob movie, and in picture disc form no less! You know the story; SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and the gang spend the movie trying to retrieve Krabby Patty's secret recipe from villain Burger Beard. The exciting soundtrack features unforgettable cuts like "Escaping in a Bubble," "My Very Own Food Truck" and "Not So Fast Burger Beard." This special picture disc edition is limited to 4,200 copies worldwide.

Flowers in the Afternoon: Late -1960s Sunshine - Various Artists - ("Sunshine" orange vinyl)

This is the third entry in Craft's psych/garage RSD trilogy spotlighting rare harmony-filled, radio-ready sunshine pop singles, two of which have never been released before: Mimi Farina's "Flowers in the Afternoon" and Mark Devlin's "But Not Today." Other acts contributing here include The Catch, The Rock N' Roll Gypsies, The Honey Jug, Jefferson Lee and The NJ Orange. Grab this goodie while you have a chance as only 3,300 copies will be available worldwide.

Alan Silvestri - The Back to the Future Trilogy - ("Doc Brown" color vinyl)

This is the first ever vinyl release that compiles music from all three of Robert Zemeckis's "Back to the Future" films. You may not recognize the song titles here but once you hear "Skateboard Chase," "Clocktower Pt. 1" and "Doc Returns" from the original film you'll be transported, well, back to the future where you can enjoy memories of days gone by. Those cuts and others from "Back to the Future" are found on the album's Side A while Side B collects music from the two sequels. Limited to 3,900 copies worldwide.

Jonathan Richman - You Must Ask the Heart - (Candy-Heart Pink vinyl)

Here's the first issuance on vinyl for Richman's 1995 album that, unlike other albums, focuses mostly on romance. Of course the romantic notions are often presented with Richman's trademark sense of humor. Enjoy Jonathan's charming style on cuts like "Vampire Girl," "Just Because I'm Irish," "Let Her Go Into the Darkness," "The Rose," "The Heart of Saturday Night" and title cut "You Must Ask the Heart." Only 3,700 copies will be available worldwide.

Ray Barretto - Together

Barretto's 1969 masterpiece is thought of as a landmark for New York Latin jazz, boogaloo, Afro-Cuban, hard salsa music and the city's pan-Latin sound in general. Originally released on the Fania label, Barretto cooks with his six piece band here through cuts like "Together," "Tin Tin Deo," "Adiviname y Olvidate," "De Donde Vengo" and many others. This reissue, pressed on black vinyl, was made using lacquers cut from the original master tapes. Limited to 2,000 copies worldwide.

Jazz Dispensary: Green Bullets - Various Artists - (Green Thunder vinyl)

Here's the latest compilation from the crate-diggers at Jazz Dispensary. The much loved series features amazing cuts from Mongo Santamaria, Isaac Hayes Movement, Dizzy Gillespie, Merl Saunders, the Blackbyrds, Bill Summers & Summers Heat and many others. This amalgam of funk, fusion and other infectious grooves is custom made not only for DJs but also for collectors and anyone who likes their jazz with a healthy dose of octane and attitude. Limited to 5,800 copies worldwide.

See all the titles that Craft Recordings has to offer beyond Record Store Day releases here.