Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November

by Kevin Wierzbicki

They never take a minute off from planning great music cruises at Sixthman; maybe that's why they are the leading promoters of music cruises including Headbangers Boat, Boots on the Water, Cayamo, Outlaw Country Cruise, Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise. Now Sixthman is about to launch a new cruise franchise as the inaugural sailing of Live Loud Fest will hit the water November 4-8, 2025, sailing from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel. "Live loud," by the way, has long been Sixthman's motto.

The Live Loud Fest fun will actually begin before the Jewel sets sail as 311 will perform at the Port Show Kick-Off Party at Port of Miami. Then, appearing aboard the ship will be Soja, Niko Moon, Allen Stone, Ripe, Hirie, Maggie Rose, the New Respects, Bombargo, Wheeland Brothers, Liz Vice, Ethan Tucker, Kristy Lee and the Ries Brothers. The Live Loud Fest will also offer onboard wellness experiences hosted by Gina Caputo (yoga), Colleen Schell (storytelling workshops), QVLN + Sunshine Zerda (fitness and music) and Kate W. Mak (yoga, storytelling and music). DJ Soulman will be manning the decks, there'll be a silent disco Shutup and Dance headphone dance party and for those looking to get some new ink Atlanta's Liberty Tattoo will be on hand.

Lots of shore excursions will be available in Cozumel and the Jewel has hot tubs, pool, casino and tons of dining and drinking establishments to keep you busy when not enjoying a concert. Tickets go on sail September 5, 2025; purchase your Live Loud Fest cabin here.

