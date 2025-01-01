

Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

Rock band Phish, beloved as one of the world's favorite jam bands, has announced the dates for the ninth iteration of their highly anticipated annual party in Mexico. Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 will once again take place at the luxurious AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancun Resort and is set for January 28-31, 2026. And fans will certainly get plenty of chances to enjoy the music of Phish; the band will perform a whopping eight shows over the course of the four night festival and all of them will be held right on the beautiful Caribbean Sea coastline.

Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 is an all-inclusive event, meaning that tickets include the price of the stay at Moon Palace Cancun as well as admission to all of the concerts, and various packages are available to choose from. Besides the main shows that will take place at the Playa Luna music venue which is just steps from the accommodations, other fun events like daytime pool parties and late night DJ sets are planned. Additionally, Moon Palace Cancun Resort is the perfect jumping off point for an exploration of the Riviera Maya, the stretch of coastal Mexico that lies just south of Cancun. Some of the fun to be had on the Riviera Maya includes things like a visit to the ruins at Chichen Itza, diving in the underground pools known as cenotes and of course lots of on-the-water activities like sailing on a catamaran. There are endless opportunities to explore the rich Mayan culture, both ancient and modern, and enjoy the Mexican Caribbean paradise that is the Riviera Maya.

Phish have chosen their partners for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 carefully to make sure everything is as green as possible and sustainable; for example the concert area will be free of single-use plastics and all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event to prevent it from going to the landfill.

This highly-desirable Phish vacation will likely sell out quickly; packages are on sale now here.

