.

David Lee Roth Live 2025


On Tuesday night (August 19th), David Lee Roth brought "The Roth Show Tour" to Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana, with the legendary frontman commanding a room full of energetic fans.

David Lee Roth Live 2025

Kicking off the set with "Panama," Diamond Dave rocked through a 19-song set as he proved that he was no stranger to the stage. From start to finish, he had the audience on their feet-singing, cheering, and soaking up every bit of his trademark theatrics. Backed by a tight band of musicians who clearly understood the assignment, Roth leaned hard into the classics. "Beautiful Girls," "Runnin' with the Devil," and "Hot for Teacher" had the crowd on their feet and singing along.

David Lee Roth Live 2025

Vocally, Roth was... Roth. While no one expected operatic perfection, his voice was a mix of growl, talk-singing, and the occasional yelp-exactly what fans came for. What he lacked in pitch, he made up for in presence. At 70, he's still spinning the mic stand and knows how to own a stage.

David Lee Roth Live 2025

The audience knew they were witnessing something special. This wasn't just a concert, it was a celebration of Roth's legacy and the larger-than-life energy he still brings to the stage.

David Lee Roth Live 2025

Whether you were there for the nostalgia, the music, or just to bask in the chaos that is David Lee Roth, "The Roth Show Tour" delivered. Loud, loose, and unapologetically over-the-top-just the way Diamond Dave intended.

David Lee Roth Live 2025

David Lee Roth Live 2025

David Lee Roth Live 2025


Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Brings Rock Back To MTV VMAs- Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Supertramp's Rick Davies Dead At 81- Linkin Park- more

Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more

Day In Country

The 59th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced- Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'- Brantley Gilbert Shares 'Want You Back'- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape- Don Toliver Shares New Single 'Tiramisu'- The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago

Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions

Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field

Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

Supertramp Founding Lead Singer Rick Davies Dead At 81

Blackberry Smoke To Deliver 'Rattle, Ramble & Roll' In November

Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency With First 2026 Shows

Duff McKagan Plans Halloween Treat For Fans With New Live Album

BOYS LIKE GIRLS Share The Homecoming (Live From The MGM Music Hall At Fenway Park)

Dropkick Murphys Share Emotional Tribute With 'Chesterfields And Aftershave' Video

'Wish You Were Here - 50 Years Later' Pink Floyd Tribute Arrives This Week

Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Unleash 'Babylon' Video