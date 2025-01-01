.

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Singer and guitarist Devon Allman is the son of the late and much-beloved Southern rock superstar Gregg Allman and here, working with his touring outfit the Devon Allman Project Band (Larry McCray on guitar and vocals, Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie fame on vocals and harmonica, Sierra Green on vocals) and a couple of guest players he presents 10 cuts that demonstrate his affinity for the blues. Devon has written numerous songs for the album and the album opens with "Runners in the Night," a blues-tinged R&B number with his soulful vocals augmented by background vocals from Green and smoking guitar from one of the hottest up and coming blues stars, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. "Blues is a Feelin'" is an anthemic groove with Hall on vocals that plays out to funky southern rock guitar and lots of Hall's harmonica too, while "Peace to the World," again with Hall behind the mic, brings a gospel mood to the album and also features pedal steel guitar playing from Robert Randolph. Green gets a spotlight on lead vocals on the slow and sensuous (and lightly orchestrated) "Real Love;" it's the kind of song that calls for a romantic snuggle with a lover, and at over six minutes long there's plenty of time to spark a fire with some couch kissing or maybe a slow dance. Another Allman original is "After You," a rocking R&B burner with swagger-filled and catchy vocals while "Gettin' Greasy With It" is a McCray original that is a funky and fun instrumental (save for a couple of vocalizations of the title) that's made all the more enjoyable by guests The Memphis Horns. Allman chooses a couple of covers for the set with Hall handling vocals on the rhythmic Willie Dixon classic "Wang Dang Doodle;" also included is a long jam on the Jimi Hendrix chestnut "Little Wing" which has been covered by many including Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and perhaps most germane to Devon's version, the Allman Brothers Band. The album closes with another instrumental, the somewhat spooky sounding "Midnight Lake Erie." Allman is on tour now through mid-September so it is likely fans will hear some of these cuts performed live at those shows.

