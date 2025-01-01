Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Our focus on the Arizona entertainment scene is a bit tipsy this edition!
Drink up! Here's a chance to enjoy some comic relief and see a show like no other. The folks who present the Drunk Shakespeare shows, currently running in Chicago, New York, Houston and Washington D.C. have opened the bar in Phoenix to present a series of Drunk Romeo & Juliet shows. The premise of the presentation is simple; one cast member imbibes five shots of alcohol and then does his or her best to perform their role as if they were not getting a serious buzz. What could possibly go (hilariously!) wrong? The sober cast members do their best to keep the inebriated actor on track, which can't be easy especially since the audience will be laughing at every miscue. And since drinks are available for purchase some audience members might be, well, seeing things in a very different light too!
The Rose Theatre is located in midtown Phoenix and depending on the date, shows take place at 5, 7 or 9 pm. After the Drunk Romeo & Juliet shows wrap up in late September the cast will be performing Drunk Dracula during the spooky season and then a special Christmas show as that holiday nears. Tickets are now on sale for all shows here.
