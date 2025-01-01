

DUSAW Smart Locks for Airbnb

Security is always a concern whether you're at home or traveling and staying in a hotel or motel room, or as is very popular these days, at an Airbnb. DUSAW has taken steps to ease your mind by introducing smart lock technology that elevates short-term rental security. Airbnb owners across the nation are installing DUSAW Smart Lock tech at their properties and renters are appreciating the added layer of security and the simplicity of using it.

Here's how it works. Once the DUSAW Smart Lock is installed at the property the DUSAW software goes to work, allowing remote access (from anywhere) so that access to the property can be granted (or revoked) through the DUSAW app, which allows for all locks in use to be conveniently monitored from a computer or mobile device. Then a numeric code for entry is provided to the renter and the Airbnb owner can if they choose make the code good for a single entry or recurring access or even time-based access. All of which makes it virtually impossible for an unauthorized user to come along and gain access. No special training or expertise is needed for the owner to set the system up. Additionally, owners can access an 'audit log' that tracks each and every use of the lock(s) and along with that accountability comes an additional layer of security. Incredibly, the app can generate an access code even if the lock is offline which is a concern in areas of spotty internet access.

Airbnb renters should expect to see DUSAW Smart Lock technology in use at the most conscientious properties, and Airbnb owners (or any business owner that needs to step up their security) who are interested in DUSAW hardware and software can find more information here.