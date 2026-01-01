

Early Edition

Yes, we know it's a little silly to call this edition of our Holiday Gift Guide series the early edition, since some of you have been purchasing holiday gifts all year long. Still there are some ideas here for some cool gifts to sock away before the last-minute hits.

Crackerology Appetizer and Dessert Kits

We love to feature edible goodies in our gift guides and quite often we'll save them for the last item we recommend, making them a sort of finishing treat. But we're so excited about Crackerology's Appetizer and Dessert Kits that we're going to lead with these tasty items! There's a Crackerology snack kit for every taste including savory appetizer varieties like Red Wine & Rosemary, White Wine & Basil, Jalapeno & Chipotle and sweet dessert kits like Lemon Blueberry, Sweet S'Mores and the perfect-for-celebrations Ready for Confetti. Each kit starts with a generous helping of crackers or cookies. Then there's fun to be had as you prepare your snack just the way you want it. The Red Wine & Rosemary kit for example, has two little containers of white cheddar gourmet cheese spread, a tube of raspberry preserves and a package of nutty topping to, well, top it all off! To spice things up a bit (or a lot!) the Jalapeno & Chipotle kit has jalapeno and chipotle crackers, two packs of beef salami slices, two containers of the white cheddar spread and small packets of spicy brown mustard and sriracha hot chili sauce. The ever popular Sweet S'Mores kit comes with artisan spiced graham crackers and toppings of vanilla "schmear," Nutella spread and crunchy toppings; of course no fire is needed! Perfect to put out with a charcuterie selection or snack tray or, yes, to hog all to yourself! See everything that Crackerology has on offer and order your delicious gifts here.

SproutWorld Plantable Pencils

Wow, these are one of the coolest items we've ever had the pleasure to test! SproutWorld makes the world's only plantable pencils. And no, they don't grow more pencils (wouldn't that be something!) They grow flowers and herbs! Here's the deal: SproutWorld's plantable pencils are usable pencils that come sharpened and ready to doodle with and on the end where an eraser would normally be is a capsule containing seeds. So you use the pencil as much or as little as you want and then plant it, seed capsule down, in a pot with good drainage. Keep it watered and your plants will sprout in one to four weeks. Choose the Color assortment (colored pencils) and you'll get cucumber, eternity flower, thyme, daisy, basil, melon, forget me not, parsley and sage seeds. That same variety is available in regular pencils in the Spread the Love assortment where each pencil also has an inspirational saying printed on it ("Where there is love there is life" - Mahatma Gandhi). Then there's the Thank You pack of regular pencils with wildflower, forget me not, carnation, eternity flower and daisy seeds; these also have messages of gratitude printed on them. Fun gifts for those with green thumbs, teachers and kids that you want to teach about sustainability (pencils are 100% natural and made from sustainably-harvested wood and non-toxic graphite and clay.) So get growing! Place your order here.

Even Keel Apothecary & Soap House

The folks at Even Keel want you to feel great when you're in the bath and they've got items that'll help you with that; soaps, shower steamers and bath fizzes and sage, candles and scent diffusers to add another dimension to the experience. And that's what Even Keel offers; an experience! For soaps Even Keel has a line of fully biodegradable and totally natural full size (4.8 ounce) bars including options like the Etosha clay soap bar (patchouli and lemon), Kimbe (Persian lime and orange), Amalfi (lavender and frankincense), Oshika (cedarwood and cypress) and eight other varieties. Besides the full size bars, Even Keel also has you covered when you travel with 1.5 ounce mini soap cubes. The aromatherapy bath cubes can be used as a bath fizz in the tub water, or when placed in a little shallow bowl (sold separately) they function as a shower steamer. Meant to "dissolve the day," these sensual delights come in scents like Citron (lemon and sweet orange), Uyuni (rosemary and peppermint), Jaipur (clove bud and cinnamon) and numerous other varieties including the cedarwood and pine scented Woods. A nice candle tops the experience off in style; Even Keel makes specially-scented candles for the seasons with varieties for Spring, Summer and Fall/Winter. And Even Keel will let you customize a gift box so you can include only the items and scents that you prefer. All Even Keel products are handmade in Brooklyn and the company advocates against animal testing, artificial coloring, fragrance and mineral oils, parabens, petroleum and a host of other things that are bad for you and the environment. So you can really feel good while you're feeling good! See everything that Even Keel has on offer and order your gifts here.

KollaJell Brain Health Dietary Supplement by Longevity by Nature

You may already be familiar with the line of supplements from Longevity by Nature; they make supplements to support heart health, the immune system, hair, skin and body wellness, promote joint function and healthy bones and more, including their ArthroGuard supplement for pets that promotes healthy hips and joints and supports your pet's fight against arthritis. But do you know about KollaJell, Longevity by Nature's brain health supplement? KollaJell is made with edible jellyfish collagen peptides and is specially formulated to improve cognitive memory, concentration and focus. Wow, we can all use that! KollaJell's food grade jellyfish collagen is rich in nutrients that support brain health, stuff like essential amino acids, calcium-binding proteins and naturally occurring minerals like magnesium, zinc and copper. And notably, KollaJell can help protect the brain from the damage caused by aging and stress. And it's easy to harness the power of jellyfish collagen with KollaJell; just take two capsules daily, with or without food. Comes in bottles with 60 capsules, so one month's worth. To start harnessing the power of jellyfish collagen order some KollaJell as a gift and some for yourself here.

Meliora Forever Instant Cocktail Cubes

Some cocktails are easy to make at home; you don't really need any guidance to make a rum and Coke or a Screwdriver. On the other hand there are lots of cocktails that are more difficult for non-professionals to make, like the classic Old Fashioned. But thanks to the folks at Meliora serving up a perfect Old Fashioned is as easy as can be. That's because Meliora puts all the ingredients you probably don't have in your home bar, like Angostura aromatic bitters, demerara sugar and cherry extract into a handy-dandy little cube which is one of only three ingredients you'll use to make this favorite libation. Here's how it works: Take two Meliora Forever Instant Cocktail Cubes out of your eight-count tube and muddle them in a cocktail glass with a splash of warm or hot water. Then add two ounces of whiskey or bourbon and voila, you're done; serve the concoction over ice and enjoy! Meliora Forever makes instant cocktail cubes for three different kinds of Old Fashioneds: The classic recipe, a Winter Old Fashioned with maple and cinnamon extracts and the Smoked Maple Old Fashioned with maple, fig and smoke extracts and black walnut bitters. That one is our favorite! Meliora Forever also similarly makes it easy to make artisan vodka, rum, champagne and gin cocktails and even chocolate martinis. To see all of Meliora Forever's time-saving instant cocktail cubes and to order your gifts go here.

Corn Next Flavored Straws

Alright, this is the last straw! Well, it's the last segment of this gift guide, it's about drinking straws and these Flavored Straws from Corn Next may very well be the last straws you'll ever need. Here's a sustainable solution to the drinking straw problem that's in the news these days; an alternative to plastic straws that take eons to biodegrade and pollute our land and oceans and paper straws that often fall apart before you're done with them. Meet the world's first and only flavored straws made from corn! The first thing we want to tell you about Corn Next straws is that they are not meant to be eaten (but they are gluten free). Each flavored straw, in varieties such as lemon, lime, orange, strawberry and blueberry is meant to infuse a subtle fruit taste into your drink and your mouth as you sip (there's also an unflavored variety). These are especially popular with kids but they also work fine for smoothies and specialty cocktails that adults favor. And here's how you'll be helping the planet by using Corn Next Flavored Straws: Since they're made from corn starch and free from plastic and harmful chemicals, Corn Next Flavored Straws will leave no micro plastic or synthetic residue as they decompose, which can happen in as little as 30-days. Clearly these "from nature, back to nature" straws are the wave of the future but they're here for you now. The standard 7.5 inches long, Corn Next Flavored Straws come in 50-count packages; bulk bags are also available. Order your gift of Corn Next Flavored Straws here.