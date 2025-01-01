Easter Gift Guide

No, that's not a typo in the name of this company. The cleverly-named Puffin Drinkwear makes, if you will, clothing for your canned and bottled beverages, hence "drinkwear." And these outfits for your beer or soda or whatever you drink out of a can are the most attractive can cooler sleeves in existence! You'll never again wonder which beer is yours when it's clothed in a can cooler sleeve from Puffin Drinkwear because yours is the only one wearing a camouflage hoodie or sporting a laid back look in a denim jacket! Puffin Drinkwear offers dozens of cool designs; the Outdoorsy line includes a puffy jacket, a flannel design called The Lumberjack, a parka with a furry hood, a flotation vest called The Buoy, a sharp Nordic design called The Fjord and many others. Otherwise there's a space suit, a denim Pride vest, a raincoat in creamsicle or olive green and a black leather motorcycle jacket. There's even one that replicates a comfy robe like what you might wear at the spa. Some designs come in various colors and some designs are made specifically for tall cans or bottles. For those who'll want more than one design (and you will!) there are bundles available. Every Puffin Drinkwear can cooler sleeve is made to last out of premium materials and all have a sturdy non-slip rubber base so your drink will stand securely. Order Puffin Drinkwear can cooler sleeves here.

Safe Catch Wild Elite Pure Tuna

Sure marshmallow bunnies are tasty but they're not good for you. Here's an idea for some delicious and healthy items to put in an Easter basket and fish lovers will really appreciate them! Safe Catch offers tuna that is far superior to the brands you get at the supermarket. Why? Because Safe Catch has a regimen that ensures quality. Firstly Safe Catch only uses tuna that comes from managed and sustainable tuna stocks. Then they test each tuna for purity, making sure that mercury levels are well below what the FDA allows. Finally the tuna is hand packed after having been slow cooked to perfection. Safe Catch tuna retain their vital oils and nutrients and nothing is added to the fish. So eaters of Safe Catch tuna get pure tuna that's packed with protein. The tuna is sold in 5 ounce cans (by the 6 pack) and convenient 3 ounce pouches (sold by the 12 pack) that are perfect for lunch boxes or when traveling. Pouches are also available in Chili Lime, Garlic Herb and Citrus Pepper flavors. And Safe Catch also has a full line of salmon, ahi and albacore tuna, sardines, mackerel and skinless smoked trout fillets available, and the same care is used in processing these items to guarantee top quality and deliciousness. Coming soon: tuna burgers! Safe Catch Wild Elite Pure Tuna and other Safe Catch products are available in select stores (check the website) and can also be ordered here.

Herb Health Heart Support

When it comes to staying healthy and especially in keeping your heart healthy everyone can use all the help they can get. And when it comes to heart health, the folks at Herb Health have made is extremely easy to boost the health of your body's engine. Herb Health Heart Support is a liquid herbal supplement; just use the eye dropper included with the bottle to place drops under your tongue three times a day. Those who weigh over 200 pounds will take 22 drops each time while those under 200 pounds will take 15 drops of Herb Health Heart Support. As an option the dosage can also be diluted in a small amount of water and then consumed that way. Herb Health uses a liquid because scientific studies have shown that liquids are absorbed much more quickly than capsules or tablets; as a matter of fact the nutrients in liquids are proven to be absorbed in a matter of seconds while the nutrients in pills take hours to be absorbed. Herb Health Heart Support is a proprietary mixture that, like the name indicates, is formulated from all natural ingredients such as garlic bulb, hawthorn leaves, ginger root, cayenne fruit extract, bilberry leaves, kelp and other herbs. Herb Health Heart Support is specially formulated to support healthy circulation and blood flow, nourish cardiovascular and vascular wellness, promote strong, flexible arteries and complement vitality and overall heart health. Available in bottles of 50ml (one month supply) or 100ml (two month supply.) Your Easter gift recipient will love you for it! Order here.

Stella Herb & Spice Blends

Hey, what's cooking, Easter Bunny? No matter what'll be on the table for Easter or any other meal throughout the year, small batch herb & spice blends from Stella Foods will ensure that you're serving dishes that are deliciously different. Perfect for accomplished chefs and novice cooks alike (especially those who like to experiment a little), Stella Herb & Spice Blends come in seven varieties so there's a blend for just about every dish you could think of. The Daily has that name for a reason; with its mixture of sea salt, parsley, sumac, carrot, sage, bell peppers, pink peppercorn, mushroom powder and more you'll find it a favorite to season meals you eat on the daily. For a fusion of earthy herb goodness featuring orange peel, mustard powder, rosemary, lemon peel, dill, paprika and more you'll want to try The Unexpected (but expect it to taste awesome!), and to really bring up the temperature try seasoning with Stella's Addictive Heat; it bursts with fiery goodness from black pepper, Aleppo pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper, paprika and red pepper flakes (no garlic or onions.) For a heat that's tempered with sweetness there's the Honey'd Heat blend, Smoke & Flame is a blend of smoky aromatic ingredients with chili heat and spices while Bright Pepper has a tangy lemon and orange zest that balances nicely with hot and sweet peppercorns; try that one to level up salads, fish, chicken and more. Finally there's French Citrus, a blend of lemon peel, tarragon, sugar, tomato powder, pink peppercorn, bay leaves, ginger, sumac, carrot and paprika that'll have your taste buds shouting "Ooh la la!" Stella Herb & Spice blends are kosher and IBS friendly and many varieties are vegan. The best way to try all of the Stella Herb & Spice Blends varieties is to order The Complete Collection Minis which includes a small packet of each seasoning blend (from 12-17 grams) so you can determine your favorites; then you can follow up by ordering the full size 4.3 ounce bottles. To order Stella Herb & Spice Blends go here.

J.R. Liggett's Shampoo for People and Pets

J.R Liggett's makes quality shampoo for people and pets and I know what you're thinking, here at Easter time. Do they make shampoo for bunnies? Yes! Before we get into J.R. Liggett's pet line, let's tell you about their products for people. J.R. Liggett's has shampoo for people in the form of bars which are crafted using only natural and highly effective ingredients. Available in 3.5 ounce bars and 100% detergent free, J.R. Liggett's Shampoo comes in varieties like Tea Tree & Hemp Oil, Jojoba & Peppermint, Virgin Coconut & Argan Oil and Herbal Formula as well as Original Formula and Moisturizing Formula. All are formulated to keep hair soft and shiny and provide a luxurious experience for the scalp. A special benefit of the shampoo being in bar form instead of liquid is that there are no plastic bottles so it's healthy for the planet too. Other J.R. Liggett's products for people include Body Oil in a Bar (we love this moisturizing bar for facial care!), Shaving Foam and 100% organic Lip Butter in mango, kokum and cocoa flavors. Now about those pet shampoos, the one you'll want to use on your bunny (or other small animal) is, appropriately enough, Small Animal Shampoo. It will completely baby your dear babies with its gentle and mild formula which is 100% detergent free, 100% biodegradable and 100% GMO free. Then there is a complete line for dogs that includes the hypoallergenic and antibacterial shampoo for dogs with sensitive skin. Similarly there's a formula for cats and there's even a shampoo for horses. The animal shampoos are available in bar or liquid form. The whole family is going to have healthy clean hair! Available at select stores (check the website) or order J.R. Liggett's shampoo here.

NATPAT Zen Stickers for Kids

It's no secret that sometimes kids need to chill out a bit. Or a lot. There's help for that from the folks at NATPAT, the company that makes a variety of stickers for kids, including the mood adjusting Zen Stickers which "help bring zen to big emotions." NATPAT Zen Stickers use a blend of essential oils to help your child relax. Completely non-invasive, the stickers simply attach to the child's clothing and they'll like the cute designs on the patches too. NATPAT's sleep promoting Sleepy Patch stickers are kid-friendly (safe for kids aged 2 and up), and there's also a Kid's Mosquito sticker, good for eight hours at a time (and without DEET) that'll keep thirsty mosquitoes away. If the kiddos do get bitten by a bug there are NATPAT Itch Relief Stickers to take the sting out of things. They sort of give your kids superpowers (or at least you can tell them that they do!) There are also stickers that repel ticks, UV Sensing stickers (uh, wow!), Bedtime stickers, Focus stickers, Breathe Easy stickers, Seasonal Sensitivity stickers (for allergy problems) and there are even stickers for pets (they wear them in a special NATPAT locket that goes on their collar.) Hmm. Maybe NATPAT stickers do encourage super powers! Find more information on NATPAT stickers and place your order here.