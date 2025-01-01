

Elton John

Our spotlight on vinyl spins a newly-released vintage live show from Elton John.

Elton John with Ray Cooper - Live from the Rainbow Theatre

Widely bootlegged for years (the black & white, DIY-looking cover nods to this) and released as a limited edition pressing for Record Store Day earlier this year, Elton John'sfinally sees a wide release on vinyl (CDs and digital copies are available too, also for the first time ever.) Recorded at London's Rainbow Theatre for the BBC in 1977, this was an intimate show featuring just Elton on piano and vocals with occasional help from percussion man Ray Cooper. Elton forgoes his hits and instead treats the audience to a set of not often played deep cuts, beginning with two cuts from thealbum, the melancholy "The Greatest Discovery," about marveling over a newborn, and "Border Song," a cut with potent immigration referencing lyrics that remains topical today. After "Cage the Songbird" John plays the favorite "Where to Now St. Peter" from thealbum and it sounds fantastic here in stripped down form. Elton dips into thealbum for a take on "Ticking," a cut about mental illness and violence that sadly could have been ripped from today's headlines. Cooper joins Elton for "Better Off Dead," adding a dramatic flair with a drumbeat that's augmented by some banging on kettle drums. Elton introduces thecut "Sweet Painted Lady" by saying he thinks it's "one of the better songs on the album and I don't do it enough;" after the cut about the prostitute Cooper joins in again for three more songs, "Tonight," the jazz-inflected "Idol" and "I Feel Like a Bullet (In the Gun of Robert Ford)," all of which he plays vibraphone on. The fun "Roy Rogers" comes near set's end and "Dan Dare (Pilot of the Future)" wraps up the show.presents a great snapshot of an unparalleled talent still in a relatively nascent stage and will fit nicely in the collection of any Elton fan.

Rating: