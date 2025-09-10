

Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

There's always plenty to see in Sedona, Arizona, the charming small city that's set in the midst of the beautiful Red Rock Country. The unique shapes and color of the rock formations around Sedona provide some of the most spectacular vistas in Arizona, indeed in the entire country. But there's still something to look at once the sun goes down and the mountains go to bed for the evening: an outdoor movie at The Wilde Resort and Spa!

Every Wednesday now through September 10, 2025, The Wilde is hosting Wilde Wednesday Outdoor Movies whereby they show a hit movie on a large outdoor screen. And here's something very cool that the resort is doing: you don't have to be a guest to take part in the screenings. The fun takes place in the Wilde's Grove Fire Pit Garden where guests and visitors can bring their own blankets or chairs and chill out under the stars to see films like "Dirty Dancing," "La La Land," "A Complete Unknown," "A Star is Born" and "Wicked." The well-stocked Wilde beverage cart will be on hand selling drinks, and for the kiddos and grown-ups alike three fire pits offer the chance to make some yummy S'mores.

Those who'd like to make Wilde Wednesday Outdoor Movies into a full-blown evening out or date night can make it dinner and a movie as Rascal, a modern American diner as envisioned by award-winning chef Mercer Mohr is open for dinner until 10 pm (movies start at 7:30 pm.) Or you could book a room and indulge in all the resort has to offer including the delights of massages and facials at the Wilde Haven Spa. Hit the pool and the Wilde Pool Bar, jump in the hydro spa, heated pool or hot tub, calm your mind while walking the Wilde Labyrinth, and do some stargazing before bedtime. For sure though, don't miss out on the Wilde Wednesday Outdoor Movies experience! The cost for non-guests is $10 per adult; children 12 and under are admitted free.

