Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Enuff Z'Nuff - Xtra Cherries

It has been more than three decades since Enuff Z'Nuff had their big hit with "Fly High Michelle" and some fans may be surprised to realize the band is not only still around but also producing some of the best music of their career. The band has suffered lineup changes over the years; two members have passed away and former lead vocalist Donnie Vie left the band; currently band namesake Chip Z'Nuff handles the lead vocal chores, and quite well it can be added. The album opens with the understated "Heartbeat," a quieter number that has a bit of the same vibe as "Fly High Michelle" but the rest of the album is packed with great power pop, like the Cheap Trick-recalling "No Cold Feeling" where Steve Brown of Trixter fame guests and a chorus of "Na na na" makes it impossible not to sing along. And speaking of catchy tunes, the album is full of them: "Sanibel Island (It's Outta Control)" where lush vocals perfectly fit the vibe of the titular Florida party spot, the driving rocker "Heavy Metal," "You Make Me Want to Lie," a bluesy cut that seems custom made for a strip tease and a nice cover of the Rolling Stones cut "Star Star," complete with all the F-bombs. Enuff Z'Nuff's version is an earworm so listeners will have the naughty lyrics stuck in their head. Other guests on this impressive offering are Steve Stevens, Robin Zander, Derek Frigo, Gunnar Nelson, Steven Adler, Neal Schon, Donnie Vie and Robert Fleischman.

Gaupa - Fyr

Here's a very cool EP from Swedish psych rockers Gaupa. Fyr is the Swedish word for four, an appropriate title since not only does the EP hold four songs but it is also the band's fourth (other than singles) release. Opening cut "Lion's Thorn" begins with a trippy and eerie drone; it's a minute or so before the band, now a four-piece after losing one of their guitarists, begins to shape up the song into a haunting mash-up of prog and stoner rock that is the perfect soundscape for front woman Emma Nasland to sing cryptic lyrics in a foreboding manner. The song clocks in at over seven minutes but it is so mesmerizing that it goes by quickly, leaving the listener a bit stunned. The rest of the EP is equally enthralling; "Heavy Lord" has a more traditional arrangement, choogling along to a radio ready modern alt rock beat while "Ten of Twelve" reverts to the prog stoner sound and EP closer "Elastic Sleep" has lots of mystic twists and turns like "Lion's Thorn." Surely to please longtime Gaupa fans,is also a great time for newbies to hop on board.

Monkey House - Crashbox

Monkey House is the long-running (since 1992) band fronted by Don Breithaupt, the group's lead singer, songwriter and keys player. And while it would be unlikely that you'd ever confuse the two groups, Monkey House has a sound that is very much akin to that of Steely Dan: jazzy and sublime melodies, easy funk and catchy, smoothly-delivered lyrics, albeit oft times of a cryptic nature. A good example of all those hallmarks is title cut "Crashbox," seemingly about the current state of current television news. Breithaupt plays a gentle piano intro on "Disappear in Plain Sight," a cut that's about a couple's wish to find some solace in their relationship, and the song is dreamy enough that the listener can find a similar mood. Other jazz-influenced rock bands come to mind here occasionally too, like the great Sea Level on "What's Left of This World," which thanks to the band's horn section also hints at a fondness for Chicago. "Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em" is so Steely Dan-ish that it could have been written by Becker and Fagan but it's a Breithaupt gem with a concise and sizzling guitar solo from Justin Abedin. Like a Saturday afternoon that anticipates the coming evening,reveals its treasures slowly, and fine treasures they are.

Jeffery Broussard and the Nighttime Syndicate - Bayou Moonlight

Broussard is a Zydeco artist but he also loves to mix soul sounds into his music, as exemplified by the album's opening cut "Whatever" where a buoyant dance groove powered by his accordion is augmented with a funky horn section. The cut aptly sets a laid back mood for the rest of the album with lyrics like "sit back and relax and pour yourself a cup of coffee ... or whatever" and "and listen to the great sounds of Zydeco ... or whatever." In other words, this album is easy going and wants to be part of your fun-filled life. Broussard dials up a romantic duet with Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph on the R&B of "Richest Man" where the pair look back on a not-so-successful relationship with fondness. The band is back to rocking Louisiana style on the dance numbers "Aww Baby" and Cajun favorite "Madeline" while a trombone intro begins a cover of the slow and seductive Sam Cooke standard "A Change is Gonna Come." A couple other classics come near album's end: a lively take on Rosie Ledet's "Hello Baby" that's augmented with greasy sax work from Paul Cheene and vocals from Anna Moss and an organ and accordion fiesta on Rocking Sidney's "No Good Woman." The instrumental "Swing" does just that and it allows the whole band to stretch out, especially showcasing Zachary Wiggins on boogie piano. Yep, relax and pour yourself a big ole helping of... or whatever!