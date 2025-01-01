Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Passengers (U2 and Brian Eno) - Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Edition)
Originally released in 1995, this experimental album where U2 and Brian Eno worked under the name Passengers features 14 songs written "mostly for imaginary films." So this one is for the more adventurous listener and perhaps for U2 completists. Features "Miss Sarajevo" with Luciano Pavarotti and "Bottoms (Watash*tachi No Ookina Yume)," a cut previously only available on the original Japanese version of the album. Presented on two LPs on recycled black vinyl.
Clarence White - Melodies from a Byrd in Flyte 1963-1973
Here's a nice collectible for fans of White and for Byrds completists. Featuring early solo cuts and songs from the height of his career, the 14 songs found here were all previously released on CD on the Liberation Hall compilation The Lost Masters: 1963-1973. There are guest players galore including Roger McGuinn, Gene Parsons, Skip Battin, Byron Berline, Eric Weissberg and Phil and Don Everly. Pressed on transparent Milky White vinyl.
Gerry Mulligan and Thelonious Monk - Mulligan Meets Monk
Originally released in 1957 when Monk was just making a name for himself, this rare mono mix features the now classic "'Round Midnight," which Monk co-wrote. On 180 gram black vinyl, 3,400 copies.
Celia Cruz and Willie Colon - Only They Could Have Made This Album
This 1977 title was the first duet album from trombonist Willie Colon and 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz. The album is quite varied with the pair performing a merengue and a bolero along with hot dance floor salsa numbers. On 180 gram black vinyl, 1,200 copies.
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Jazz Impressions of a Boy Named Charlie Brown (Alternate Takes)
Don't let the fact that the hapless cartoon character Charlie Brown is name-checked here fool you; this is not a children's record. This effort by jazz pianist Guaraldi presents some of the music from a documentary film that never aired and it contains two alternate versions of the much-loved cut "Linus and Lucy." On Sky Blue vinyl, 3,400 copies.
Carla Thomas - Sweet Sweetheart
Sweet sweetheart indeed! Sometimes called the Queen of Memphis Soul, Thomas had more hits for the vaunted Stax imprint than any other woman that recorded for the label. Now 55 years after it was recorded the title finally sees a release on vinyl; it features covers like James Taylor's "Country Road," the Bee Gees hit "To Love Somebody" and the Carole King/Gerry Goffin-penned "Hi De Ho (That Sweet Old Roll)." On Translucent Light Blue vinyl, 1,200 copies.
A Day to Remember - Attack of the Killer B-Sides
This material was originally released in 2010 and it features two originals ("Right Where You Want Me to Be" and the thrash anthem "Another Song About the Weekend" along with two covers; The Fray's "Over My Head (Cable Car)" and Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone." This one is a really interesting piece as it is a 10" press that plays at 45 RPM and is on Neon Orange vinyl. Limited to 2,000 copies.
Collective Soul - Blender
This release commemorates the 25th anniversary of 2000's Blender which contains favorites like "Why Pt.2," "Vent," "After All" and "Perfect Day" which features Elton John guesting on vocals and piano. Pressed on Translucent Cobalt vinyl, this collectible is limited to 3,000 copies.
The Verlaines - Some Disenchanted Evening
Originally recorded in the 1980s for the Flying Nun label and not released until 1990, this title has never been reissued until now. Fans of The Verlaines love this one as it features a more intimate sound than the records that preceded it; fans also agree that it holds some of Graeme Downes' best work in the form of cuts like "Whatever You Run Into" and "This Train." Pressed on Seaweed Green Transparent vinyl.
These titles represent a very small percentage of scheduled Record Store Day 2025 releases; to see a full list and find a participating record store near you go here.
