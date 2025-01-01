

Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

That happiest of holidays for fans of vinyl is rapidly approaching! Record Store Day 2025, the day when select brick & mortar record stores offer hundreds of exclusive releases on vinyl, is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 12. Most labels have already announced their slate of releases and that gives vinyl fans a couple of months to craft a wish list to take with them to their favorite record store. Here we offer a recap of some of the titles, in a wide variety of genres, that'll hit the stores for Record Store Day. And remember, these are limited edition collectibles so get to the store early if you want to get a copy.

Hollywood Records

Previously only available on CD as part of the Queen I box set, the De Lane Lea Demos are now available on vinyl for the first time ever. These demo recordings were made so that the band could shop them around in an effort to get a recording contract and are some of the earliest (1971-1972) Queen recordings in existence. This 12" pressing contains five songs: "Keep Yourself Alive," "The Night Comes Down," "Great King Rat," "Jesus" and "Liar." This title is sure to be one of the most sought-after of Record Store Day releases.

UMe

John Lennon only played two full-length solo concerts after he left the Beatles and the material here comes from those benefit shows (both on the same day, a matinee and an evening performance.) This pressing is an EP featuring three versions never released before: "Cold Turkey," "Don't Worry Kyoko (Mummy's Only Looking for a Hand in the Snow" and "Well Well Well" along with the previously available "Instant Karma (We All Shine On)" which is newly remixed. Limited to 3,000 copies.

Passengers (U2 and Brian Eno) - Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Edition)

Originally released in 1995, this experimental album where U2 and Brian Eno worked under the name Passengers features 14 songs written "mostly for imaginary films." So this one is for the more adventurous listener and perhaps for U2 completists. Features "Miss Sarajevo" with Luciano Pavarotti and "Bottoms (Watash*tachi No Ookina Yume)," a cut previously only available on the original Japanese version of the album. Presented on two LPs on recycled black vinyl.

LMFP Records (Lee Mendelson Film Productions)

Somebunny's going to be hopping mad if they miss out on this awesome Record Store Day collectible! This 10" release is die-cut in the shape of an Easter egg and pressed on various 'mystery' Easter egg colors; fans won't know which color they're getting until they open their purchase (five colors available.) Each piece will be numbered with a foil stamp on the package. Oh yeah, music on this Easter-themed Record Store Day treat will include eight tracks lifted from the full soundtrack.

Surfdog Records

With the success of the Bob Dylan film "A Complete Unknown" there really couldn't be a better time to honor America's greatest songwriter than right now. Here Stewart, he of Eurythmics fame and a long solo career, pays homage to Dylan, his longtime friend, with 14 covers including "Lay, Lady, Lay," "A Simple Twist of Fate," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "To Ramona" and "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright." The material was recorded with live takes and features no editing.

Liberation Hall

I wanna hear some American music! Or in this case a whole lot of it from the beloved rocking Americana band The Blasters. Liberation Hall has been rereleasing the band's albums for quite some time now and here they put the cherry on top with this 5-LP box set. Included are the albumsand a 14-song collection of rarities calledA 24-page booklet packed with rare photos is included as is a replica poster from thealbum. Get this one quick as there will only be 1,000 copies.

Clarence White - Melodies from a Byrd in Flyte 1963-1973

Here's a nice collectible for fans of White and for Byrds completists. Featuring early solo cuts and songs from the height of his career, the 14 songs found here were all previously released on CD on the Liberation Hall compilation The Lost Masters: 1963-1973. There are guest players galore including Roger McGuinn, Gene Parsons, Skip Battin, Byron Berline, Eric Weissberg and Phil and Don Everly. Pressed on transparent Milky White vinyl.

Craft Recordings

This compilation features tracks culled from the Prestige Records Moodsville imprint; jazz greats like Coleman Hawkins, Yusef Lateef, Kenny Burrell and Gene Ammons contribute. On Midnight Blue vinyl, 4,400 copies.

Gerry Mulligan and Thelonious Monk - Mulligan Meets Monk

Originally released in 1957 when Monk was just making a name for himself, this rare mono mix features the now classic "'Round Midnight," which Monk co-wrote. On 180 gram black vinyl, 3,400 copies.

Celia Cruz and Willie Colon - Only They Could Have Made This Album

This 1977 title was the first duet album from trombonist Willie Colon and 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz. The album is quite varied with the pair performing a merengue and a bolero along with hot dance floor salsa numbers. On 180 gram black vinyl, 1,200 copies.

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Jazz Impressions of a Boy Named Charlie Brown (Alternate Takes)

Don't let the fact that the hapless cartoon character Charlie Brown is name-checked here fool you; this is not a children's record. This effort by jazz pianist Guaraldi presents some of the music from a documentary film that never aired and it contains two alternate versions of the much-loved cut "Linus and Lucy." On Sky Blue vinyl, 3,400 copies.

Carla Thomas - Sweet Sweetheart

Sweet sweetheart indeed! Sometimes called the Queen of Memphis Soul, Thomas had more hits for the vaunted Stax imprint than any other woman that recorded for the label. Now 55 years after it was recorded the title finally sees a release on vinyl; it features covers like James Taylor's "Country Road," the Bee Gees hit "To Love Somebody" and the Carole King/Gerry Goffin-penned "Hi De Ho (That Sweet Old Roll)." On Translucent Light Blue vinyl, 1,200 copies.

A Day to Remember - Attack of the Killer B-Sides

This material was originally released in 2010 and it features two originals ("Right Where You Want Me to Be" and the thrash anthem "Another Song About the Weekend" along with two covers; The Fray's "Over My Head (Cable Car)" and Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone." This one is a really interesting piece as it is a 10" press that plays at 45 RPM and is on Neon Orange vinyl. Limited to 2,000 copies.

Collective Soul - Blender

This release commemorates the 25th anniversary of 2000's Blender which contains favorites like "Why Pt.2," "Vent," "After All" and "Perfect Day" which features Elton John guesting on vocals and piano. Pressed on Translucent Cobalt vinyl, this collectible is limited to 3,000 copies.

Schoolkids Records

Originally released only in Australia, here's the debut record from the former member of The Church, The Saints and All About Eve. Famously recorded in an apartment on Sydney's Bondi Beach, Wilson-Piper reportedly smacked a copy of the Sydney Morning Herald to replicate the sound of a snare drum. On Sea Blue Transparent vinyl.

The Verlaines - Some Disenchanted Evening

Originally recorded in the 1980s for the Flying Nun label and not released until 1990, this title has never been reissued until now. Fans of The Verlaines love this one as it features a more intimate sound than the records that preceded it; fans also agree that it holds some of Graeme Downes' best work in the form of cuts like "Whatever You Run Into" and "This Train." Pressed on Seaweed Green Transparent vinyl.

These titles represent a very small percentage of scheduled Record Store Day 2025 releases; to see a full list and find a participating record store near you go here.

