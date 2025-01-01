Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 15 this year and we know you want to give dear old dad gifts that he'll love, so here we suggest some very cool items that we think will bring a big smile to his face!

Little Trouble Hoodies

Dad has always said that you caused him very little trouble when you were growing up so maybe it's time you give him some now! Well, be nice about it though; we're talking about giving dad a hooded sweatshirt from Little Trouble. Little Trouble makes hoodies for the hippest of dads, especially those who are or were into skate or tattoo culture. Our favorite Little Trouble design is the Punk Hoodie that proudly proclaims "punk" in huge letters on the front. Lest anyone get the wrong idea, the lightweight, soft (made of organic cotton and bamboo) and absolutely gorgeous hoodie has an insignia on the left sleeve that notes love for mother, done in the classic tattoo style with a red heart and flowers. Another feature of the hoodie is a pouch for dad's hands on the front; it'll surely be a warm place for them when needed. Other fun sweatshirt and hoodie designs from Little Trouble include the colorful Never Grow Up --- Have Fun Forever design with a big yellow smiley face, the Trouble in Paradise design and the Fast Is Fun hoodie that depicts a happy motorcycle rider popping a wheelie. Another popular design is the Stoke design, perfect for dads who like the skate, surf or moto scenes. Or just dads who love a cool design! Little Trouble actually focuses much of their product line on kids, so if dad has grandkids he can order up matching clothes for the young ones. View all designs and available colors and sizes here.

Mint Kaze Paddle Brush

If dad has a good head of hair he'll definitely appreciate the gift of a Kaze Paddle Brush from the folks at Mint where they specialize in tools for professional hairdressers. No ordinary hairbrush, the Kaze Paddle Brush is a premium eco-friendly acupressure boar brush that is also called The Balayage Brush because the pros use it on long, color-treated hair. Dad can just brush his glorious locks with it though, enjoying how the bristles gently massage (and never scrape) his scalp. The bristles also naturally distribute the scalp's natural oils as it detangles. Made to look stylish and last and last, the Kaze Paddle Brush has a durable handle that's hand-carved out of ash, and the unique handle, with no glue used, is also specially designed to work in synch with the hand's acupressure point. So there'll be no fatigue when dad needs to brush his hair for an extended time. And when the time comes, the pad of the Kaze Paddle Brush can be easily removed for cleaning. Yeah, it's like a super brush! Order dad's Kaze Paddle Brush and see all the other amazing products that Mint has on offer here.

FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts

Here's a great item for all the dads who are active and athletic: A pair of FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts. Whether dad gets his exercise on the hiking trail, running, biking, in the gym or anywhere in between, FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts provide the ultimate in comfort and support. Made of lightweight and breathable polyester and spandex, FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts will let dad move freely and chafe free, and yes they are bounce free too (fellas know what we mean!) And they wick moisture away too. Besides offering all the comfort, FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts are loaded with convenience too; two side pockets offer a place to put water bottles or snacks and there's a pocket/pouch that's a place to put a phone. Additionally there's a small zippered pocket that's perfect to store keys, earbuds or other small items. No doubt dad will find himself wearing FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts regularly, even when he's not working out. Available in five sizes in Eggplant, Black, Tiger Orange or Jungle Green, there's a color to match every one of dad's moods. Order dad's FlipBelt Men's Compression Shorts and see all the other great products on offer from FlipBelt here.

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

When it comes to savory snacks there are few things that are as satisfying as a nice, tender, flavorful piece of beef jerky. And if dad likes this smoky treat he is probably already aware that the best jerky is made by Old Trapper where they've been pleasing jerky fans for more than 50 years. Old Trapper uses only quality beef and natural smoking techniques in the jerky and of course each variety is loaded with protein. And variety there is! Pick out the one that dad really likes or, (wow!) get him some of each. Mouthwatering flavor options include the longtime favorite Old Fashioned along with Peppered, Hot and Spicy and Teriyaki. If dad prefers his smoked beef in sticks he can have it in the above flavors or Jalapeno, and there are also Double Eagle jerky rounds in a multitude of flavors. The dad-pleasing option of Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak sticks are also available as are Beef and Cheese sticks and even a jerky with zero sugar. I better stop now because I'm craving jerky all of a sudden and you probably are too! Some varieties of Old Trapper jerky are only available in stores but most, including bulk purchases, can be ordered online. Here's a hint: Get some of these delicious snacks for yourself too! Order here.