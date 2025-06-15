Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Father's Day is just around the corner! The day to celebrate dear old dad and all he's done for you falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025 and that gives you a bit of time to come up with a cool gift for him. We have some ideas! Check out our list below of some interesting gifts that are sure to make dad happy.

Atome Bakery Bread Delivery

How about giving dad some dough for Father's Day? I don't mean cash; I mean actual dough! When it comes to bread there's nothing that beats bread that's hot from the oven, and if you get dad a bakery supply box from Atome Bakery he can have exactly that anytime he wants! Atome offers a subscription service (also available as a one-time purchase) where frozen dough is delivered to home; it's packed in dry ice to keep it frozen while in transit. So dad just has to open his Atome box and put his stash in the freezer, taking pieces out when he's ready to bake. And trust me, after dad tastes his first batch of fresh Atome bread or pastries he'll be baking on a regular basis! And there are plenty of choices; dad can have all kinds of sourdough treats including traditional, sesame seed, poppy seed or multigrain baguettes, cheese baguette made with gruyere, whole wheat, country rye or plain loaves, ciabatta rolls, brioche buns, and our absolute favorite, croissants and chocolate croissants! Atome offers yummy Liege waffles, pizza dough, La Viennoise pastry, brioche pastry and puff pastry too. Some of these items dad will cook on a regular baking sheet but most items need to be cooked in the Atome Bakery baking pan which is free with most orders. The folks at Atome are French Canadians and they like to say that when you bake their sourdough breads and pastries it's like having a French bakery right in your home! And yes, the delightful aroma of baking bread will add to the joy as it wafts through the house. Subscriptions can be paused at any time, but I promise you dad will want to keep it coming! Note: Atome Bakery is based in Vancouver, Canada and to make sure breads arrive fresh they only ship to select states and provinces. Find all the details and build dad's first Atome Bakery box here.

DaySavers Fast Fill Rolling Tray

For the dad who is a cannabis fan, here's something he'll really love from DaySavers, makers of "simply superior smokewares": the DaySavers Fast Fill Rolling Tray. It's the ultimate in a rolling tray that'll allow dad to roll his own or fill cones quickly so he can get right to his smoking pleasure. Made of durable metal (and with a totally cute, whimsical design) the DaySavers Fast Fill Rolling Tray is smaller than a sheet of paper and dad can use it sitting flat or fold out the sturdy legs so it stands up a bit. If dad is filling cones, the DaySavers Fast Fill Rolling Tray has all the features and tools he'll need to do that: two cone funnel slots, two each of large and small cone funnels, two stoppers, a brush and a packing stick, and one end of the tray has a place for all the tools and additional tools. Of course DaySavers is famous for their wide selection of cones and papers too so add some white, brown or hemp paper pre-rolled cones to dad's order, or maybe some premium smoking tubes with wood, glass or ceramic tips. The Fill-a Blunts line is theirs too and dad might want some of those. DaySavers has a Cones for a Cause line too, and right now in June their Pride-themed cones are especially popular. We can't list all the goodies that DaySavers has on offer but you can see them all and place an order for dad here.

Drinkmate Spritzer

Here's an awesome device that allows dad to carbonate any beverage! The Drinkmate Spritzer will add bubbles to juice, wine, cocktails, tea, soda, water or you name it, even flat beer! And it is so easy for dad to make his life sparkle. He will just need to attach a cylinder of CO2 to the Drinkmate Spritzer (two refillable cylinders are included), fill the bottle with whatever beverage he wants to carbonate and then "pull the trigger" to send the CO2 into the beverage. Then pour the bevvy from the bottle to a glass and enjoy! The two 3 ounce cylinders of CO2 provide enough gas to carbonate up to 40 half-liters of beverage, so dad won't need to worry about refills for a while, but when that time comes he can return the spent cylinders to Drinkmate for a credit (cleverly called "bubble bucks"!) against his next order. The Drinkmate Spritzer is small enough that it will fit easily in a kitchen drawer and that means it is also easily taken out to poolside, to the office, or placed in a backpack for hiking and camping trips. And yes, dad can show the young ones how to use it too and let them become junior mixologists. Order dad's Drinkmate Spritzer and accessories here.

"The Ultimate Formula 1 Trivia Book" by Bernadette Johnson (Ulysses Press)

If dad is a big fan of Formula 1 racing or would just like to learn more about the sport a gift of "The Ultimate Formula 1 Trivia Book" by Bernadette Johnson will surely get his engine started! Rev up the fun with this book that's just packed with interesting facts, found in answers to questions like "What F1 rivalry was the 2013 Ron Howard film "Rush" based on?" Dad may know that one, but does he know who the youngest Formula 1 driver is? Or which driver suffered horrific burns in a crash during the 1976 German Grand Prix but miraculously returned to racing a few weeks later? Or which disaster got car racing banned for a time in several European countries? And there's one country that has never lifted that ban (okay we'll tell you; it's Switzerland.) Besides the focus on F1 history there are also chapters on drivers and their teams, the evolution of the sport, controversies and scandals (gasp!), the cars of Formula 1 and even a chapter on jobs in the sport for non-drivers. There's a full explanation of the terms used in the sport too so dad can learn what a chicane is, what a lollipop man is, and what it means to "hit the apex." You probably won't want to challenge dad on Formula 1 trivia after he's read this book (unless you've secretly read it too!) Paperback, 232 pages. Available from Amazon here.