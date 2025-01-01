Firefall - Friends & Family 2

by Kevin Wierzbicki

release issued in 2023 by beloved mellow rockers Firefall was such a hit with fans that the group is back here with a dozen additional covers, all of which were originally recorded by artists that Firefall has a connection to: band members have performed with these bands at one time or another, hence "friends and family." The song selection is good and the performances are impressive and the set opens with a take on the Stephen Stills hit "Love the One You're With" where the guys are joined by country star Wynonna Judd on vocals. The idea here is to just put a Firefall spin on the hits without changing the arrangements, so fans of both Firefall and the original artists will be pleased. Those who love to play air guitar along with Lindsey Buckingham's fiery guitar work on Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" can experience the same thrill as Firefall guitarist (and founding member) Jock Bartley rips a solo that is as biting as the song's lyrics. Hippie-era covers include versions of the Buffalo Springfield classic "Mr. Soul" where former Springfield member Richie Furay sings background vocals (the same as he did on the song's original 1968 release) and a soaring take on the Byrds jangly chestnut "So You Want to Be a Rock 'N' Roll Star." The album's mellowest cut is a take on Dan Fogelberg's tender "Longer" but the band is back to rocking with Eddie Money's "Shakin'" and a fun version of the Kenny Loggins hit "I'm Alright." Also included are a take on the America song of love and longing "I Need You," Pure Prairie League's "Let Me Love You Tonight," the awesome Beach Boys cut "Sail on Sailor" and perhaps most obscurely, the Flying Burrito Brothers' "Christine's Tune." The album is all highlights but many will find a favorite in the absolutely sublime reading of Little River Band's "Cool Change" that closes the effort.

Rating: