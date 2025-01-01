Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

by Kevin Wierzbicki

April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial holiday for cannabis users; a special day that calls for special smoking accessories. Here we recommend items from DaySavers and some very cool smoking accessories from Smoke Temple that'll keep the party rolling.

Smoke Temple

These items from Smoke Temple will blow your mind even before the first puff is taken! Their signature product at Smoke Temple is the pre-rolled cross cone, a fill-it-yourself joint that's shaped like a cross. You'll need some help in sparking this one up as you need to light all three ends of the cone at once. Smoke Temple pre-rolled cross cones are available in two sizes including the 1g Mini which is packaged in a coffin shaped box with Gothic graphics and the 3g Original which comes in a package shaped like a book. And once you've used the cone the book, with a magnetic closure, makes for a nice little stash box. Smoke Temple also makes King Size Slim Rolling Paper with filter tips that come in a package that acts as a built-in rolling tray. All Smoke Temple papers are made out of the finest of ultra-thin white paper. See everything that Smoke Temple offers here.

DaySavers

Yup, you'll save the day on 4/20 and every other day when you're well-stocked with DaySavers smoking accessories. And DaySavers offers lots for discerning smokers to choose from, from pre-rolled cones and tubes to regular rolling papers to hybrid hemp blunt wraps. Among choices of pre-rolled tubes are King Size Ultra-Thin Refined White Paper Tubes (holds 1g) that are available with ceramic filter tips, glass filter tips and even a vanilla (or sugar) flavored tube with wood tips. There are Mini Natural Brown Artisan Pre-rolled Tubes and DaySavers cones galore: Brown or green Hybrid Hemp Blunt Wrap cones, "Dogwalker" White Pre-rolled cones (also available in hemp), Rainbow Pride Flag and American Flag cones and many other varieties. DaySavers has rolling paper packs that include filter tips and you can also purchase things like ceramic tips from them. And DaySavers is also the home of the renowned Fill-a Blunts line; these easy-to-fill wraps are a smoker's favorite and come with a choice of filter tips. Want to buy a little or buy a lot? DaySavers products are available in smaller packages like 5-packs or in bigger bundles so you're stocked up for a while. Of course DaySavers puts the ultimate in care into their products, using only the finest and thinnest slow-burning papers sourced from Europe. See the entire DaySavers line and order yours here.