

Health and Wellbeing Edition

Everybody wants to stay healthy, especially during the holidays and into the new year. So here we offer some gift ideas for the health conscious folks on your list. And yes, among our recommendations is something very tasty!

The Functional Chocolate Company's Health Realities Pack

We have recommended chocolate bars from The Functional Chocolate Company ("Funcho") before and really we can't say enough good things about their products. There's something almost magical about chocolate anyway and the folks at Funcho make it even more special. Their chocolate bars, all made with ethically-sourced dark chocolate, are formulated to address specific needs that the body has (that's the "functional" in the company's name), and a good way for the uninitiated to get familiar with Funcho's helpful snacks is to start with the Health Realities Pack. That's a bundle of four bars, including the Energy Chocolate for "get up & go go," and at the other end of the day the Sleepy Chocolate to aid with sweet slumber. The energy bars get their boost from green tea, taurine and schizandra berry while the Sleepy Chocolate has botanicals like magnesium and melatonin to help you fall asleep. Also in the Health Realities Pack are two very important formulations of chocolate to relieve aches and pains and to lessen stress and anxiety. Fans of the chocolates made by the Functional Chocolate Company love these bars and as the company likes to say, "The chocolates love you back!" Bars are made of 60% cacao and come in 50 gram bars (1.75 oz.) and can be ordered in the bundle or as individual bars. The Functional Chocolate Company has other varieties too; check them all out and order your gifts here.

"The Epic of You" - Book by Peter H. Bailey - (Greenleaf Book Group Press)

Here's a very insightful self-help book from the experiential learning and advocate-based leadership expert Peter H. Bailey who is also an award-winning multilingual global strategist and giver of TEDx talks. The book's subtitle provides a precise summary of what the book is about: "Reframe Your Past to Navigate Your Future." In Part One of the book Bailey explains the premise, partly inspired by a terrible event, the death of his mother. That section is brief and in Part Two, "My Story, As I Told It," Bailey relates some of the other significant events during his life, charting the bad with the good, touching on his travels in Africa and elsewhere, a failing marriage, getting sober and maintaining sobriety. Despite some extraordinary adventures like his foreign travel, the idea here is to show that he is just a guy who has experienced ups and downs like all of us and that if he can work this program so can we. That's where Part Three of the book comes in; it is a sort of workbook that shows the reader step-by-step how to implement their own "Epic of You." Not meant to be scanned or rushed through in any way, "The Epic of You" is a guide that can be passed along to others and will always be just as meaningful then. "The Epic of You" releases in mid-January but you can pre-order your gift at Amazon here.

Steven Halpern's Music to Relax By

The ability to relax is so important in maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. It's not always an easy thing to do but there is help in the form of music from Steven Halpern, an acknowledged expert in the field of composing music that relaxes the body. Halpern has recently released two CDs with specific relaxation aims; Sleep Soundly Vol. 3 to aid in falling asleep and Music for Microdosing, an aid for those seeking higher consciousness. More than just gentle music, Sleep Soundly Vol. 3 also includes subliminal affirmations geared to reaching the sleep state, and Delta brainwave entrainment and synchronization frequencies for a proven, multi-modal approach to balance body, mind and spirit. The journey to mellowing out begins with Halpern's renowned version of "Brahms' Lullaby" which is followed by the 10-part "Sleep Soundly" suite; chances are the listener will not hear the last couple of cuts before falling asleep. Music for Microdosing can be used by anyone who is seeking a brain state to achieve optimal health, healing, creativity and enhanced performance; the listener does not have to be microdosing for Halpern's ambient soundscape to be beneficial. Inspired by his own experiences as a suburban sonic shaman, each of the disc's 14 tracks is designed to entrain the brain to alpha and theta zones that heighten receptivity to insights and inner guidance. Considerably lusher than Sleep Soundly Vol. 3, Music for Microdosing finds Halpern joined by side musicians Michael Manring on bass, Michael Diamond on guitar synth and keyboards, Jorge Alfano on shakuhachi and Zen flute and Richard Horowitz on synth space effects. Halpern's music is widely available from retailers and e-tailers but you can also order your gifts directly from his own site here.

The Guidepost Co.'s Online Experience for Families

The Guidepost Co. is a web-based portal that helps families create meaningful connection through a thoughtful and simple guided experience that blends human warmth with smart technology. With the holidays being cherished as a time when families come together, a gift of The Guidepost Co.'s experience is especially thoughtful. Here's how it works. Firstly the family members (or couple) will need to gather for an hour or so to engage in guided conversations that will spark discovery, deepen understanding and strengthen connection. Then the participants will select a personal "GuideHost" from an offering of three (they are humans!) and that person will guide them in answering 10 purposeful questions. Participants can give their answers via typing, speaking or recording short video responses. Then Guidepost will put their intuitive AI-assisted program to work in analyzing recurring themes and identifying the family's core values. It will then craft three versions of the results, the family's custom Guideposts. When the family decides which one they like the best, Guidepost will then create their Family Guidepost, a printed and framed piece that the family can always look to as a reminder of what uniquely matters to them. Participants will be able to choose how the frame piece looks. This whole process is meant to bring the family closer together, which is a perfect thing to do at Christmas time. Order your gift from The Guidepost Co. here.