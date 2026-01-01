

I Want One Too!

Among our holiday gift suggestions here you're going to find something that really wows you and makes you say "I want one too!" So we won't keep you waiting; we'll get the ball rolling with that one.

Skee-Ball Arcade Game

Are you kidding me? Yes you can actually give a gift of Skee-Ball, the game of skill (and a little chance!) that's been a favorite in arcades around the world for years and years. You probably have played the kind that spit out tickets when you reach a certain score, tickets that could be redeemed for prizes. Well these home versions of Skee-Ball don't do that but everything else is just as you remember it; roll the balls up the ramp and set them flying towards (hopefully) the game winning high score. Several models of Skee-Ball are available for home use, with the Skee-Ball Home Arcade Premium being what the company calls their "most versatile home alley." Housed in an attractive cabinet with a Merapi woodgrain finish and just slightly smaller than arcade versions, the Premium model offers six different gameplays for up to six players so you can get the whole family rolling! And you can choose the color too; coal, indigo, sandstone and scarlet are available. It makes authentic Skee-Ball carnival sounds, has LED lights that change color based on which player is up and comes with five wood polypropylene balls. The ramp and landing zone are all made to last; go ahead and give the balls a serious toss! Upgrade to the Premium+ model for a beautiful cabinet made of hardwood maple and there's a cup holder too. Opt for the vintage look of the Classic model if you'd like to have a game with a "free play" button so players can try again and again to get that high score. You can opt to have installation help when your delivery arrives too. Get all the details and order your Skee-Ball Arcade Game gift here.

Candy Letters Plastic Charms and Letter Boards

Yes this is a really "sweet" gift idea but don't try to eat Candy Letters; they're made of durable plastic. The fun starts when you select your letter board, a kind of sign that allows you to spell out a message of your choice with Candy Letters charms. These come in various sizes and colors and are equipped to hang on the wall or sit on a flat surface and stand up like a framed picture. Then you'll want to start with a selection of letters so you can spell out things like a motivational saying or a note to tell Jimmy to clean up his room or a reminder that "Dancing With the Stars" is on tonight. But Candy Letters offers charms that go way beyond mere letters so you can get really creative. You can purchase packets that have an assortment filled with stars, peace symbols, arrows, smiley faces, hashtag symbols, flowers, thumbs-up signs, wine glasses and a lot more. There are themed packs filled with cute, multi-colored Christmas lights, snowflakes, a special pack with Hanukkah charms, charms that look like stars, a pack of winter charms that include a little snowman and more. Candy Letters also has sets of charms that are seasonal too; how about some glow in the dark ghosties for Halloween, or bunnies for Easter? There are charms of love, charms that look like leaves, charms for a birthday celebration and it just goes on and on. And if you're sticking to just letters for the time being, you can get sets of block letters or select words ("memories," "Me & You") written out in cursive. Now see if you already had one you could spell out the reminder "Order Candy Letters Christmas gifts." Get them here.

Manmade Boxer Briefs and Tees

Here's something just for the guys on your gift list; underwear from Manmade. Underwear is the foundation of a man's wardrobe so when something comes along like the innovative design of Manmade's Boxer Briefs every man should know about it. And trust us, since we wear them ourselves, we know that guys will find Manmade's Boxer Briefs exciting. Exciting underwear? Yes! Manmade Boxer Briefs differ from all the others because of their "mansack," a specially-designed portion of the brief's front panel that is made to prevent chafing by keeping a guy's important bits away from his thighs. This increases the all-important airflow to the area too. And especially neat is the fact that the mansack has a fly that opens at the top, not off to the side; this might not sound like a big deal but once a fella tries these briefs, no ordinary underwear will do. And Manmade Boxer Briefs are incredibly soft and comfortable. They're made mostly of Modal (91%, the rest is spandex), a plant-based fabric made from the beech tree that is more durable and softer-feeling than cotton. It also has absorbent qualities to help with the all-important hygiene factor. It almost makes a man want to shout "yippee!" Top the gift to your guy off with some Manmade Tees too; they're also big softies and they're so good looking that they are right at home as outerwear. Order a gift of Manmade Boxer Briefs and Tees, available separately or as a bundle, here.

ULTRALOQ and Ulticam Home Security Devices

Keeping the home and the people who live there safe and secure is of paramount concern these days. Thankfully there are high tech devices available to help along those lines, including the IQ Wired AI Security Camera from Ulticam and the Bolt Fingerprint Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt from ULTRALOQ. The IQ is very easy to install and use, with only a Phillips screwdriver and an electric drill needed for tools. The IQ has a 160-degree field of view that captures every detail day or night in 4K Ultra HD. It has person detection, vehicle detection, and face detection along with two-way audio. And there's no subscription fee for the AI features and cloud storage. Another great feature is that it has a spotlight and siren when needed. The IQ Wired AI Security Camera from Ulticam will provide great protection for any home with its easy control and monitoring. And speaking of protection, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will really add an impressive layer of security to your home's entrance and like Ulticam it is an easy install. The name pretty much says it all, this device works with Apple Home and recognizes authorized fingerprints from any angle in less than half a second. The bolt automatically unlocks when you approach with your phone in your pocket and then relocks when the door closes. You can set up a four-to-eight digit access code on the "Anti-Peep" Tactile Keyboard (a way to protect your code with some random digits) and there's a low battery alert that assures that you're never locked out. The ULTRALOQ responds to voice commands and even tells you if the door has been left ajar. And the unlock feature can be activated from anywhere so you don't have to be there, for example, when the kids come home. Wow! If only it could cook dinner too! Find details of these awesome security devices and order your gifts on Amazon. Ulticam here and ULTRALOQ here

PuroAir 130i HEPA Smart Air Purifier

Even if you don't sense anything funky in the air in your home there are still particulates wafting around that you don't want to breathe in. Now you can get rid of the bad stuff in the air in your home (or office, RV, or what have you) with the PuroAir 130i HEPA Smart Air Purifier which is able to reduce up to 99.9% of stuff like dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and allergens from a space up to 600 square feet. Of course it also helps to purify odors using its powerful 3-layer filtration system (filter included). And about that smart part in the purifier's name? It really is smart; use your phone and the PuroAir app to control your 130i HEPA Smart Air Purifier from anywhere, so you could for example turn it on right before you get home so you're greeted with air that's fresh as a daisy. The app can also be used to set the PuroAir to any of its four fan speeds. Filters generally will be effective for up to three months and replacements (from PuroAir) cost about 31 cents a day. As they like to say at PuroAir, you'll be able to "Breathe with Confidence!" Order you gift of a PuroAir 130i HEPA Smart Air Purifier (or one of their other models) here.