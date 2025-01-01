It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Whether you're looking for a birthday gift or a Christmas present for a child, or maybe just something as a special treat any day of the year, we've got some cool gift ideas here that we think kids will love.

Snoopy Magic Mixer from Swirly Heads

Kids will be enamored with this item before they even know what it does because it features Snoopy, the beloved cartoon beagle from the Peanuts comic strip (and television specials.) And what it does will wow them too: It lets them make their own milkshakes! And of course the Snoopy Magic Mixer from Swirly Heads is very easy to use. Kids will just need to add one scoop of ice cream to the mixing cup (scoop included) then add milk to the line marked on the cup (flavors can be added to if desired.) After attaching the lid to the cup the Snoopy-headed mixer is inserted through the hole in the lid and it will start mixing automatically. Then to finish up the mixer is pulled out when the milkshake reaches the desired consistency (It will stop automatically.) Then the child can drink the shake from the same cup by putting the lid adapter that accommodates the (big and bendy!) reusable straw into the hole where the mixer was. Easy, yummy fun! This adorable device also features a depiction of Snoopy and his avian pal Woodstock on the cup along with colorful polka dots. The Snoopy Magic Mixer is exceptionally quiet and does not have any blades so it is completely safe for kids to use and it comes with an additional steel mixing disc for when kiddo wants to make a smoothie or the like. And because kids will want to display this cutie when not in use there's a special disc included that will keep the mixer from running while it sits on the shelf. Takes two AAA batteries which are not included. Suggested for kids ages 3-8 with supervision; kids over 8 can use it on their own. Order the Snoopy Magic Mixer from Swirly Heads here.

Path Purified Water Bottles Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants

We have sung the praises of Path Purified Water before but we have never told you about the bottles they have that are decorated just for kids. The folks at Path are on a mission to keep people from using so many single-use plastic bottles and their refillable (and recyclable) sturdy aluminum bottles are just the ticket. And with their purified water having added electrolytes for taste, Path offers an unprecedented drinking experience. Overall Path water is a great way for kids to stay hydrated while also learning to act responsibly toward the planet. And the icing on the cake comes in the form of bottles with designs meant especially to appeal to kids, like the new limited edition SpongeBob SquarePants line. These colorful bottles feature facial expressions of Squidward, Patrick, Mr. Krabs and of course SpongeBob, and come in four packs of 16.9 ounce bottles. You can order a four pack with just one of the characters, or the very popular four pack with one bottle of each character. If your kids don't dig SpongeBob (gasp!) Path has many other designs geared to kids including Garfield, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nerf and Paw Patrol. And yes, mom and dad, there are tons of designs for you as well, in addition to "plain" bottles. See all the fun designs that feature on bottles of Path water and order yours here.

Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicators

The importance of always wearing sunscreen when enjoying the outdoors can't be overstated and here's a way to impress that fact on your youngsters. Solar Buddies are sunscreen applicators that, while adults can certainly use them too, are especially made for small hands and kids will find them super easy (and fun!) to use. Parents will need to fill the applicator with 100 ml (3.4 fl. oz) of their preferred sunscreen (liquid, lotion or cream) and then show the kids how to use it; they just pop off the bottom of the Solar Buddy and apply sunscreen as it comes out of the applicator via a roll-on style ball, giving a smooth, even application. That means kids won't get messy hands applying the sunscreen that is so vital to protecting their skin. And for families with multiple children there's no need to worry about "Hey that's mine!" because Solar Buddies come in several different colors so everyone will know which one is theirs. Other cool options include Solar Buddies with (limited edition) Leopard or Galaxy designs and there are various bundles available too which include items like reusable water bottles, travel bags and sunscreen along with the applicators. Award winning Solar Buddies are made from 94% recycled plastic and have an anti-bacterial coating. Kids will have worry-free fun in the sun when using Solar Buddies! Order here.

"Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn" by Shannon Hale and Leuyen Pham

Just in time for the fast-approaching holiday season comes the latest book in the Kitty-Corn series, all about how Kitty and Unicorn are planning their first Christmas together. But is there trouble brewing? Kitty finds Unicorn's choice of Christmas music boring, even sleep inducing, and suggests enjoying gingerbread instead. But then Unicorn inadvertently knocks over and ruins Kitty's gingerbread village. And so it goes for a bit and situations get really funny as the pair seek out and decorate a Christmas tree. Of course everything happily works out in the end and there is a lesson here for kids as they'll learn to look at the big picture and not get upset over little snags. Presented as a sturdy 9" X 12" hardback and with the exploits of Kitty and Unicorn lavishly illustrated, "Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn" from Abrams Books for Young Readers will satisfy the young ones time and time again. Available from Amazon or directly from the publisher here.

Rolie Polie Guacamole - On the Stoop - (12" LP on black vinyl)

Rolie Polie Guacamole is the brainchild of Frank Gallo who sings, plays guitar and synth and Dean Jones who sings, plays keys, drums and guitar; they're aided here on their 12th album by half a dozen players who sing and play various instruments on some songs. While On the Stoop is geared to kids there are lots of adults who will find it hard not to sing along to the bubblegum pop of "Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner" or appreciate the '60s pop leanings of "Little Miss Moon." "Fishin' Boy" has a fast beat that will have the kiddos dancing around the room while "Library Ghost" has an appropriately eerie sound as the tale of an elusive spirit is spun. More just for kids is the somewhat silly (but catchy) title cut "On the Stoop;" also delightfully goofy is "Pickle Ball (What a Racket)." The record closes with "Brahms' Stoker's Lullaby," a punnily-titled, Dracula-themed groove. Kids will love this record and even though they might not want to admit it, so will adults. Check it out here