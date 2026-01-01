John 5 & Richie Kotzen Rock Illinois

by Tom Antonson

John 5 & Richie Kotzen perform on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski / GrabowskiPhoto.com)

The Arcada Theatre hosted an unforgettable night of pure musicianship and high-energy performance as Band Inc, John 5, and Richie Kotzen took the stage for a show that stretched late into the night. With hours of nonstop entertainment, the lineup delivered a blend of technical mastery, personality, and rock-and-roll attitude that kept the audience fully engaged from start to finish.

Band Inc kicked off the evening with a set that was nothing short of electrifying. Their energy filled the room instantly, and the band played with the kind of intensity that's hard to fake. At one point, they rocked so hard that a guitar string snapped mid-song-forcing an on-the-spot string change without missing a beat. Instead of slowing the momentum, the moment added to their charm and authenticity, showing the crowd just how committed they were to delivering a killer show. The audience fed off their enthusiasm, making for a powerful opening act that set the tone for the night.

John 5 took the stage next and immediately transformed the atmosphere and brought the crowd to their feet. Behind him, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre played across the screen, giving the entire set a horror-cinema edge that perfectly matched his aesthetic. Armed with his signature white Fender Telecaster with black and red accents, he tore through a set that mixed original material with unexpected, impeccably performed covers. He even picked up a bass at points, showing off his multi-instrumental chops.

Throughout the show, John 5 switched masks repeatedly, each one adding a new layer of character and intensity to the performance. The crowd-packed with guitar players and fans trying to track every move-watched his fingers dance across the fretboard with impossible speed and precision.

Mid-set, he announced that they were recording the performance for a live album, which charged the audience with even more excitement. One of the biggest highlights came when he launched into a Motley Crue medley, a nod to his time with the band. The crowd erupted, cheering wildly as he stitched together riffs and solos that fans instantly recognized.

It was a visually striking, musically diverse, and technically flawless performance that stood out as a centerpiece of the night.

Richie Kotzen closed out the night with a performance that shifted seamlessly between fiery solos and blues-infused riffs that showcased both technical mastery and emotional depth. Kotzen's vocals also complimented his insane guitar work, which is something that is almost impossible to do at the same time. He played a mix of his own material and select covers, blending them into a set that felt both personal and expansive. Even after hours of intense performances from Band Inc and John 5, Kotzen commanded the stage with a presence that was both relaxed and magnetic. By the time he closed the show, the audience was left in awe of the pure musicianship that they had witnessed for the entire night.



