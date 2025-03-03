Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California (San Bernardino area) has plenty to be proud of. Last year they were named as the Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Native American Casino in the Newsweek Reader's Choice Awards. The resort also took home the Best Casino Restaurant award thanks to onsite fine dining restaurant Pines Modern Steakhouse.

Luxurious rooms and suites, a spa to be pampered at, and for music fans, an incredible lineup of concerts at the resort's Yaamava' Theater make a visit to Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel a must-do. World class gaming, great food, awesome rooms and a show by world-renowned performers? Yes please! Here's a look at some of the stars scheduled to perform at Yaamava' Theater soon.

Jeffrey Osborne and Will Downing - Feb. 12, 2025

David Gray with Sierra Spirit - Feb. 13, 2025

Diana Ross - Feb. 14, 2025

The Killers - Feb. 18, 2025

Dream Theater - Feb. 19, 2025

The Lumineers - Feb. 22, 2025

New Edition - Feb. 27, 2025

Mary J. Blige - March 3, 2025

Babyface - March 14, 2025

Journey - March 16, 2025

Reba McEntire - March 20, 2025

Jodeci - March 27, 2025

Santana - April 16, 2025

Gary Clark Jr - April 25, 2025

The Jacksons - April 27, 2025

Train - May 1, 2025

James Taylor - May 8, 2025

LL Cool J - May 9, 2025

Hauser - May 27, 2025

Foreigner - June 11, 2025

Def Leppard - Aug. 20, 2025

Darius Rucker - Sept. 11, 2025

To reserve a room at Yaamava' Casino & Resort at San Manuel and to purchase concert tickets go here.