Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Luxurious rooms and suites, a spa to be pampered at, and for music fans, an incredible lineup of concerts at the resort's Yaamava' Theater make a visit to Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel a must-do. World class gaming, great food, awesome rooms and a show by world-renowned performers? Yes please! Here's a look at some of the stars scheduled to perform at Yaamava' Theater soon.
Jeffrey Osborne and Will Downing - Feb. 12, 2025
David Gray with Sierra Spirit - Feb. 13, 2025
Diana Ross - Feb. 14, 2025
The Killers - Feb. 18, 2025
Dream Theater - Feb. 19, 2025
The Lumineers - Feb. 22, 2025
New Edition - Feb. 27, 2025
Mary J. Blige - March 3, 2025
Babyface - March 14, 2025
Journey - March 16, 2025
Reba McEntire - March 20, 2025
Jodeci - March 27, 2025
Santana - April 16, 2025
Gary Clark Jr - April 25, 2025
The Jacksons - April 27, 2025
Train - May 1, 2025
James Taylor - May 8, 2025
LL Cool J - May 9, 2025
Hauser - May 27, 2025
Foreigner - June 11, 2025
Def Leppard - Aug. 20, 2025
Darius Rucker - Sept. 11, 2025
To reserve a room at Yaamava' Casino & Resort at San Manuel and to purchase concert tickets go here.
