Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California (San Bernardino area) has plenty to be proud of. Last year they were named as the Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Native American Casino in the Newsweek Reader's Choice Awards. The resort also took home the Best Casino Restaurant award thanks to onsite fine dining restaurant Pines Modern Steakhouse.

Luxurious rooms and suites, a spa to be pampered at, and for music fans, an incredible lineup of concerts at the resort's Yaamava' Theater make a visit to Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel a must-do. World class gaming, great food, awesome rooms and a show by world-renowned performers? Yes please! Here's a look at some of the stars scheduled to perform at Yaamava' Theater soon.

Jeffrey Osborne and Will Downing - Feb. 12, 2025
David Gray with Sierra Spirit - Feb. 13, 2025
Diana Ross - Feb. 14, 2025
The Killers - Feb. 18, 2025
Dream Theater - Feb. 19, 2025
The Lumineers - Feb. 22, 2025
New Edition - Feb. 27, 2025
Mary J. Blige - March 3, 2025
Babyface - March 14, 2025
Journey - March 16, 2025
Reba McEntire - March 20, 2025
Jodeci - March 27, 2025
Santana - April 16, 2025
Gary Clark Jr - April 25, 2025
The Jacksons - April 27, 2025
Train - May 1, 2025
James Taylor - May 8, 2025
LL Cool J - May 9, 2025
Hauser - May 27, 2025
Foreigner - June 11, 2025
Def Leppard - Aug. 20, 2025
Darius Rucker - Sept. 11, 2025

To reserve a room at Yaamava' Casino & Resort at San Manuel and to purchase concert tickets go here.

