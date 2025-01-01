L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

The show was opened by Hair Metal Icon Rikki Rockett of Poison and his mafia of musicians consisting of Brandon Gibbs of Devil City Angels, Mick Sweda of King Cobra and Bulletboys, Michael Adams of Puddle of Mudd, and keyboard extraordinare Will Doughty. To say that this band was a powerhouse would be a criminal understatement. Brandon Gibbs' soaring vocals had the crowd on their feet for the whole set. The entire band was locked in and truly gave the crowd an experience to remember. The set consisted of some of rock n roll's greatest hits including "Everybody Wants Some" by Billy Squier, "Roll With the Changes" by Reo Speedwagon, Duran Duran's "Hungry Like a Wolf" and more. The show was the ultimate jam session and was a much needed celebration of live music. The Mafia took the time to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as well as to shout out Brandon Gibbs' father, who was at the show. No Rockett Mafia show would be complete without a few Poison songs, and the audience was treated to hits like "Cry Tough" and the anthem "Nothin' But a Good Time", which is exactly how to describe this show.
Fans didn't have long to recover before Tracii Guns and company blew the roof off the theater. Guns, accompanied by lead vocalist Phil Lewis, bassist Johnny Martin, guitarist Ace Von Johnson, and drummer Shawn Duncan treated fans to an hour and a half set. The set was an intricate mix of new music in the LA guns hits we all know and love. Tracii paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, playing snippets of "Iron Man" and "Crazy Train", during his guitar solo, which was bittersweet to say the least. Phil Lewis' screaming vocals and Tracii Guns' screaming guitar were echoed by the roars of the crowd. Everyone was on their feet at screaming hits like "Ballad of Jayne", "Never Enough", and more. The energy in the air was "Like a Drug" that left the crowd wanting more. Peter Dankelson from the band Pete's Diary also got onstage to jam with Guns and company for the final song of the evening, Rip and Tear, which was a fun treat for the audience. Overall, this show was a much needed celebration of live music after a rough week in the entertainment industry. However, as always the music and memories from shows like these will live on forever.
L.A. Guns Setlist:
1. Cannonball
2. Electric Gypsy
3. Sex Action
4. Hellraisers Ball
5. Hit and Run
6. Like a Drug
7. Speed
8. One More Reason
9. Over the Edge
10. I Wanna Be Your Man
11. Lucky Motherf***er
12. Hells Bells / Never Enough
13. The Ballad of Jayne
14. Rip and Tear
The Rockett Mafia Setlist:
The Bitch Is Back
Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo
Everybody Wants You
Hungry Like the Wolf / Get It On
Baby Blue
Cry Tough
Stay With Me
Jet
Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
I Think I Love You
Good Lovin' Gone Bad
Roll With the Changes
Smooth Up in Ya
Nothin' but a Good Time
