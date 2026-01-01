

Last Minute Gift Ideas

In this day and age of "same day delivery" there's really no such thing as it coming down to the last minute when you're thinking of gifts to give during the holiday season. Nevertheless, we've saved some awesome items to recommend if you're still in the market for gift ideas.

Mozy Wearable & Weatherproof Thermal Wrap

If there's someone on your list that spends a lot of time outdoors in the colder months and who always struggles to stay warm, they need a Mozy! The name Mozy is a combination of the words "mobile" and "cozy" and that's exactly what the Mozy provides: warmth for that person on the go. Mozy is a thermal wrap that wraps around the lower body, from the waist to the ankles. Why is Mozy better than using just a blanket to keep your legs warm? There are lots of reasons! Mozy uses patented warmth retention technology to hold in the body's own warmth and begins to warm the body in less than 30 seconds. And wrapped in the Mozy's plush fleece on the inside (it is durable nylon outside) the body will stay warm as the Mozy stays in place thanks to Velcro closures. Those closures make it so you can sit, stand and move around without any concern that Mozy will drop like a regular blanket would. There's even a way to "tack up" the corners at the bottom of the wrap if needed to make sure you can walk unimpeded. And Mozy seems to anticipate your needs while out and about; it has two large pockets big enough for gloves and hats and beverage bottles or cans; there's a carabiner clip too so you can secure any keys you have with you. Ideal for taking to the stadium including tailgate parties, Mozy also comes in handy for camping excursions, trips to the beach or any activity where you need to stay warm and cozy. And if you get it dirty there's no worry; Mozy is machine washable. Order your gift of Mozy, available in black, blue or grey and in various sizes here.

Caramel Collection from Wildwood Chocolate

There's something about the taste and texture of caramel that makes it the perfect cold weather treat. The folks at Wildwood Chocolate know this very well and they've got a whole line of creamy caramels to satisfy a sweet tooth anytime, and especially during the holiday season. Of course one of the flavors in Wildwood Chocolate's Caramel Collection is the all-time favorite, Salted Caramel. It's made with organic cane sugar, cream and butter, organic brown rice syrup, organic vanilla extract and just the right amount of sea salt to add a touch of savory to the sweetness. Other exciting varieties of caramel from Wildwood Chocolate include Rosemary, Chocolate, Matcha, Chocolate Raspberry, Fennel Pollen, Chai, Cardamom and Honey and the intriguing taste of the RUNAMOK Maple Smoked Chili variety which is a best seller. These handcrafted candies are individually wrapped (in fully compostable wrappers) and are so soft that they literally melt in your mouth. And they don't stick to your teeth (just to your taste buds!) The Caramel Collection with 18 pieces can be had in various flavors or in a variety that includes four select flavors. There are also lots of choices in smaller, five-piece boxes that are perfect for stocking stuffers. And yes, it's right there in the name, Wildwood Chocolate also has a full line of chocolate bars that come in awesome flavors like Ginger Pistachio and Marcona Almond. Order your gift of Wildwood Chocolate Caramel Collection or other goodies here.

HeartWorks Gifts Painted by Animal Artists

Unlike people, animals are generally not stressed out. And when they create art (yes they do!) that sense of serenity translates to the artwork. And now you can give a gift that's been created by "the herd" at HeartWorks! Okay we can hear you thinking "what's this all about?" It all starts with paintings done by the HeartWorks herd of eight horses, one dog and one cat. HeartWorks believes that this art can shift not just your mood but also your field. In other words, what the animals create has emotional resonance. Does it really bring peace to the artwork's owner? Yep, this has been scientifically tested; HeartWorks uses a combination of biofield mapping, nervous system sensors and coherence-tracking technology to measure the changes in energy, alignment and harmony that takes place when people interact with the animal-created art (there's in-depth info on this on the company's website.) You can't see any of this but you will feel it! Artwork created by horses Hanna, Gwen, Giselle, Sofi and the others is incorporated into the designs found on HeartWorks gift items of blankets, pillows, wall art, socks, scarves, books and journals. I bet you're wondering about the HeartWorks cat, Spike. He came to the herd after being adopted and returned twice. He was understandably aloof when he arrived at the HeartWorks barn but he slowly warmed to his new surroundings and its inhabitants. His newfound calmness is reflected in his art; like all HeartWorks pieces Spike's art exudes palpable energy. Learn about all of the animal artists at HeartWorks and order your very unique gifts here.

BuDhaGirl All Weather Bangles

Hey, wasn't Budhagirl the name of the third album by the Bangles? No silly, it wasn't, but any woman wearing BuDhaGirl All Weather Bangles will certainly feel like a rock star! BuDhaGirl is a luxury lifestyle brand that offers bracelets, earrings, rings and always popular, their All Weather Bangles. Made in Thailand by women for women, it is said that these artisans have hands that hold ancient wisdom. So intention lives in each of these elegant bangles, and as per their name they are waterproof. They're basically weightless too as well as soundproof; there'll be no jangling (and they don't need to be removed to clear TSA at the airport.) Available in lots of attractive colors including azure, silver, merlot, pink, lapis, jade, black, flint and of course gold. Besides these bangles in solid colors, BuDhaGil also has bangles with intricate designs such as the Koi line which can be had in rouge, saffir and noir tzubbie ("chubby") and there's a black and ivory (or pink and ivory or turquoise and ivory) yin and yang set too. The BuDhaGirl Fauna line features bangles in snake, seahorse, octopus, panther and crocodile designs, so women can wear bangles suited to their personality or mood at the time. All in all there are dozens of designs on offer. Bangles are available in four different sizes and are sold as individual pieces or in "stacks" of three, six and nine depending on the design. And BuDhaGirl isn't just a cool name; the All Weather Bangles are a reminder to slow down, give thanks and move through the day with presence. Chicness and serenity at the same time! Order you gift of BuDhaGirl All Weather Bangles here.