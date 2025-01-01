Late Summer Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

We love giving (and getting!) gifts and we'll use any excuse to come up with a gift guide. Summer almost over? Gift guide! Here we recommend some cool items that are sure to please that special someone you want to give a present to just because!

Dreamers & Schemers Paddock Kiss Cam Socks

While it certainly wasn't any fun for the couple exposed as cheaters on the Kiss Cam at the Coldplay concert earlier this year, the event has provided fodder for countless jokes and memes. Getting in on the funny business are the folks at Dreamers & Schemers; you might even say they are "horsing around" with the situation! Dreamers & Schemers make fashionable accessories for gals who love horses and these items include saddle pads, slippers and a variety of socks and all of the items feature equestrian designs, many of which are of a whimsical nature. And that's where the Paddock Kiss Cam Socks come in; they have just about the cutest graphics that you could imagine! Everyone will recognize the meme-like depiction of cartoonish horses that decorate the socks, the "before" pose with the stallion and mare in a happy embrace and then the "after" pose with the stallion looking shocked and the mare covering her face in embarrassment. And to top it off there are lots of lipstick traces kiss marks all over the socks too. In a nod to the Coldplay song "Yellow" the socks come in, you guessed it, a nice yellow hue (or pink if you prefer.) One size fits all and these socks are limited edition so you'd better start galloping if you want a pair! Order Paddock Kiss Cam Socks and other Dreamers & Schemers items here.

Completing the Puzzle Subscription

Here's an awesome gift for someone who really likes doing jigsaw puzzles: A subscription from Completing the Puzzle! The idea came to company founders Alania and Brian back in 2020 during quarantine, and the avid puzzlers were really onto something. The Completing the Puzzle subscription service sends jigsaw puzzles directly to the subscriber's home and a prepaid postal service label is provided so the puzzle can be returned when the subscriber has completed it. This has lots of obvious advantages, since the puzzle is basically rented the subscriber saves money by not having to purchase puzzles, and they save closet space because they don't have stacks of puzzles that have already been finished gathering dust. Here's how it works. The subscriber will first need to answer a few questions online about their puzzle preferences, like preferred themes and level of puzzle difficulty. Then, based on those answers, Completing the Puzzle will select a puzzle they think you'll like and ship it to you. It'll arrive in a ziplock pouch with a "legend," that is to say a picture of what the finished puzzle will look like. Then the subscriber can take as much or as little time completing the puzzle, ultimately returning it, back in the pouch, using the prepaid mailer. Completing the Puzzle uses a multi-step process to make sure puzzles are sent in pristine, hygienic condition so you'll never get a grungy puzzle. If a subscriber loses a puzzle piece there is no penalty the first time; future incidents incur a small fee. And yes, you can keep and purchase the puzzle if you like. Galison, EuroGraphics and New York Puzzle Company are the makers of some of the puzzles that Completing the Puzzle uses. It's a puzzler's paradise! Find more details and get started here.

Guru Nanda Ultrasonic Retainer & Denture Cleaning Pod

We have raved about Guru Nanda products in our gift guides on many occasions and we're excited to tell you about one of their newest items: The Guru Nanda Ultrasonic Retainer & Denture Cleaning Pod! This versatile dental appliance is so easy to use; just fill the tank with water, insert the retainer or dentures, plug it in and then select whether you want the cleaning pod to run for five, eight or 10 minutes. Then take the retainer out and rinse it in clean water and you're good to go. No scrubbing or cleaning tablets are needed; the Guru Nanda Ultrasonic Retainer & Denture Cleaning Pod works its magic, removing plaque and buildup, by utilizing both ultrasonic waves and UV light. You can use the cleaning pod every day or as often as needed. And of course it will not in any way damage your dental appliance. The Guru Nanda Ultrasonic Retainer & Denture Cleaning Pod is small and it is kind of cute too so it'll fit right in with your attractive bathroom decor. And yes you can clean your toothbrush or a removable head from your electric toothbrushes in it too! Among the other products that Guru Nanda makes are water flossers, whitening toothpaste, whitening mouthwash, oil pulling oral rinse, toothbrushes and tongue scrapers. See all products and order your Guru Nanda Ultrasonic Retainer & Denture Cleaning Pod here.

Q-Less: The Crossword Solitaire Game

Here's a really fun game for fans of crossword puzzles and word games like Scrabble. As the name implies, Q-Less The Crossword Solitaire Game is played alone. And the rules are very simple. The little round Q-Less container, about the size of a tin of mints, chewing gum or candy (easy to fit in pocket, purse, briefcase etc.) holds twelve dice with letters imprinted on each surface. The player throws the dice and then tries to form connecting words from the letters on top of the dice. Words need to use at least three letters and proper nouns and names are not allowed (sorry Bob!) The idea of course is to use all of the twelve letters. According to the folks at Q-Less you should be able to accomplish that with most rolls. To be honest, we play it frequently and haven't achieved it yet. So it is a little more challenging than you might expect. Remember though, it is a solitaire game, so you're not competing with anyone! And well, if you don't solve the puzzle today just put the dice back in the tin and know that you'll get 'em tomorrow! Like the crossword puzzles we do every day Q-Less is a lot of fun no matter what. Order your Q-Less The Crossword Puzzle Solitaire Game here.

Sweaty Ponytales Greeting Cards For Runners

No, that's not a typo; Sweaty Ponytales uses that cute play on words in their company name for a specific reason. Founded by runners and with a product line targeted at runners, the founders of Sweaty Ponytales chose to spell ponytails that way because of the stories, or tales, that runners share leading up to, during and after a run. Those unfiltered moments are what's hinted at in the messages found on their greeting cards for runners, all of which are clever and some of which are snarky. The inside of all Sweaty Ponytales cards are blank so you can expand on messages like "Remember it's only a 10K with a twenty mile warmup" all you like. Other cards carry messages like "You are a complete and total badass in my book," "You've done worse things for much longer," "Did you win?" or, on the flipside of that, "But did you die?" Some Sweaty Ponytales featured cards right now include "Believe in you," "Badass and beautiful," "Bad words are meant for big hills," "Best support crew ever" and on the snarky side, "Back of the pack princess." We also get a giggle out of "Go get your free banana!" And that's the idea here; to bring joy to and celebrate all the positive energy that runners expend. With a wink and a nod! All cards are 4.25" X 5.5" and printed in the U.S.A. on high quality heavy weight uncoated paper. Check out all 150 or so Sweaty Ponytales designs and order your favorites here.

Blazy Susan Rolling Papers and Cones

Let's keep our gift guide rolling, literally, with some of the newest rolling papers and cones from Blazy Susan. Famous for their circular-shaped lazy Susan-style rolling trays, Blazy Susan offers a wide variety of other smoking accessories for cannabis fans. Some of Blazy Susan's most popular wraps right now are their Peach Tea Leaf Wraps that are infused with a sweet and mellow peach tea twist. Made with real black tea, these wraps also are infused with chamomile and cacao. Wow, that sounds so appealing that you could almost just chew them up! But don't do that; you'll have plenty of time to savor the flavor because Blazy Susan Peach Tree Wraps are slow burning. Also available as cones, and if peach isn't your thing Blazy Susan also has tea leaf wraps and cones in honey lemon and Russian Cream (chocolate!) flavors. Speaking of tasting, when you're smoking with unflavored papers you really don't want to taste the paper, and you hardly will if rolling your own using Blazy Susan's new Ultra-Thin Rice Papers. These are the thinnest papers Blazy Susan has ever offered and they burn slowly and offer a more even burn. They're like "next to nothing!" Available in 1 1/4 inch or King Size Slim or King Size Wide. Blazy Susan has dozens and dozens of options for rolling papers, pre-rolls, cones and wraps; check out their entire line and place your order here.