Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The newest event from music cruise specialists Sixthman, the Live Loud Fest, set out on its inaugural sailing on November 4, 2025. Taking place on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel as she sailed from Miami headed for Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, the cruise featured a wellness angle with lots of yoga sessions and musical performances from the likes of Bombargo, the Ries Brothers, Ripe, Hirie, Kristy Lee, Ethan Tucker, Niko Moon, Maggie Rose and many others. And as a special treat for cruisers, beloved band 311 performed a big show on the ship's pool deck stage as the Jewel got underway.

311 was the perfect choice to launch the Live Loud Fest as their music is very high energy and designed to get people moving, in other words, to "live loud!" They began their set with "Beautiful Disaster" and the early part of their set also included fan favorite "Come Original," the heavy groove of "Purpose" which singer Nick Hexum introduced as "a little reggae, 311 style," the bouncy "Sunset in July" and the, well, effervescent "Champagne." Hexum was in fine voice throughout the show and so was co-lead singer SA Martinez who handled most of the vocals that were rapped. A really impressive moment came when everyone in the band except for bass man Aaron "P-Nut" Willis left the stage while P-Nut remained to play a two-part solo. The first part of his solo was pretty heavy as he shredded and slapped the heck out of his bass. For the second part of his spotlight P-Nut sat on the edge of the stage and played a more sedate solo; both segments showed the veteran player's proficiency with his instrument. Another cool moment in 311's set was when they played a version of the Cure's "Lovesong."

311's Nick Hexum 311's Nick Hexum

311's P-Nut 311's P-Nut

Among the acts that played after 311 as well as the next day were the Wheeland Brothers who played a set of high energy island rock and reggae, all geared to getting the crowd moving. And fronted by brothers Travis and Nate "Frogg" Wheeland, the band did just that as they played favorites "Fly," "Made in Mexico," "Song to the Sun," "Tanlines," "California Kids" and others.

Nate "Frogg" Wheeland Nate "Frogg" Wheeland

The Wheeland Brothers The Wheeland Brothers

Travis Wheeland Travis Wheeland

Liz Vice performed in the ship's large venue the Stardust Theater and her show was nothing short of stunning. Accompanied only by a keyboard player, Vice told heartfelt stories about how the songs were written, basically baring her soul to the audience. She played mostly original songs including "Never Been the Same" and the inspirational "Standing" but a highlight of the set was when she played a cover that mashed up "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley and Moby's "Natural Blues (Troubles But God.)"

Liz Vice Liz Vice

Also rocking the crowd were Nashville's the New Respects, fronted by the honey-voiced singer Jasmine Mullen, and the psych-dosed reggae pop band Hirie. The New Respects wowed the pool stage audience with cuts like "Something to Believe In," "Candy" and the raucous "Trouble" while Hirie, also at the pool stage, turned in a set featuring fan favorites like "She Go," "Elevation" and "Boom Fire" which recalled the sound of No Doubt. Also performing on various stages during the first two days were Niko Moon, Kristy Lee, Ripe, Bombargo and Soja.

Jasmine Mullen of the New Respects Jasmine Mullen of the New Respects

Zandy and Darius Fitzgerald of the New Respects Zandy and Darius Fitzgerald of the New Respects

We have a lot more to tell you about the Live Loud Fest in upcoming articles! Check out all the great cruises that Sixthman has coming up here.