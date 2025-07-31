Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

by Anthony Kuzminski

Thursday July 31, 2025 - Grant Park, Chicago: Lollapalooza's home for the last twenty years has been in the heart of downtown Chicago, off the lake, in view of the skyline and walking distance from dozens of hot spots and museums. There really isn't any other festival like it in the current American landscape. There is nothing quite like having 100,000 people take over the downtown area of the city; its vibrant, bars are pulsating, museums are popping, while the number of people can be at times too much, there's something magical about seeing a big city that works. As far as the music is concerned, it's hard to think of a more eclectic festival covering everything from hip-hop to EDM to country to rock to pop & everything in between. Day one of 2025 proved that the biggest surprises are often the smallest names on the festival while the headliners stood on top of the mountain showing everyone why they are significant.

The Symposium 12:30

What better way to start Lollapalooza 2025 than with an indie band from Chicago? The band whose sound is reminiscent of the early 2000s New York alternative scene shined under the Chicago skies. Bassist Benny Goetz and drummer Josh Gomez provided tight rhythm that singer Charlie Gammill drove home with exuberant joy. "Blade" from their 2024 album The Sonic Age shimmered off the stage and their resplendent set shows a band getting ready to play a bigger stage soon.

Girl Tones 1:00

Day one was really about the women of the festival. Whether it was small or a headline stage, women ruled the day, and no one was more ferocious and fiercer than Girl Tones. Siblings Kenzie and Laila Crowe make up the group and their drums and guitar approach may be reminiscent of the White Stripes (the template for two member bands in the 21st century), but they took no prisoners with an unbridled concentration that the albums can't match. They're a must-see act in any venue and standout for the weekend.

This was more than noise and distortion but a blunt musical force. A series of extended singles & EP's fill up their discography, but make no mistake, they brought the rock of Lollapalooza past to their shaded stage and threw the gauntlet down. As the crowd reacted to their set, they encouraged the crowd to not relent, "keep them clapping" before the duo surged into a head banging finale as their hair flew in the light Chicago breeze. Girl Tones were nothing short of astonishing reminding you of the power and importance of rock n' roll. The band made an appearance later in the day at the Toyota Music Den where they were every bit as energetic, engaging, and ferocious as their early day set.

Ratboys 1:35

Julia Steiner & Dave Sagan met at freshman orientation 120 miles outside of Chicago at the University of Notre dame & formed the indie rock band Ratboys. Upon graduation they made their way to Chicago where they've called home for the last decade. In many ways Lollapalooza is a homecoming for the Chicago band, and they played a notable set full of interlocking rhythm, drummer Marcus Nuccio was wearing a Superdawg hat, and sweet moments of reflection reflected best with "The Window" which Steiner dedicated to her grandparents. Chicago bands always being a little extra grit to their Lollapalooza performances & Ratboys were no different. As they closed their set, they accelerated the drama playing off one another and reading each other like they've known each other a lifetime.

julie 2:00

Performing a fervent set of aggressive rock, the three piece was eye catching on the large Lakeshore stage as they lined up next to each other, even the drummer Dillon Lee stood shoulder to shoulder with his bandmates.

Sunami 2:50

The heaviest band at Lollapalooza on day one. The hardcore punk band who hails from San Jose, California was inexorable in their performance; with a monolith sound, screeching wails and an audience all too willing to love every second. Tucked in one of the shaded areas of Grant Park, a large crowd welcomed Sunami with open arms, proving that rock is far from dead at Lollapalooza.

Mark Ambor 3:15

Playing on the second largest stage, a significant crowd showed up for Ambor, a singer-songwriter who delivered a tight 45-minute set. He closed his set with "Belong Together ", which was a huge sing-along with the crowd as they pushed and pulled with Ambor and his band turning the vast end of Grant Park into a campfire sing-along.

half*alive 3:45

The Long Beach trio setup shop on Tito's stage and the band's breezy pop-rock provided a much-needed balm in the prime sun of the afternoon.

Bo Staloch 4:30

Hushed acoustic guitars and harmonies were plentiful at Staloch's late afternoon set. The BMI stage is one of the smallest but is also home to the most attentive audiences. Bluesy folk reigned supreme during Staloch's set under the scenic trees. The biggest response was an inventive cover of "Cherry" by Harry Styles.

Sierra Ferrell 4:50

In a big green flowery dress with a flower headpiece in her hair, Ferrell brought a nurturing vibe to her Lollapalooza performance, one that wasn't simply good, but the day's preeminent performance. The multi-instrumentalist didn't just impress musically; she soared under the late afternoon sun. Ferrell's music has deep roots in Americana and country music, but also bluegrass, jazz and classical and when she performs, it is with a confidence rarely seen; she's not just emulating those who have come before, but in many ways, she's one of them, as her body, mind and musical soul seem to be tapped into the best of every genre she touches.

"I Could Drive You Crazy," "American Dreaming" and "Dollar Bill Bar" were highlights as she gentle performed every song and often adding enlightening commentary, "It's important we know the past & make a better future for everyone" she said to the crowd. She was not wasting her words but was deeply moving when she said it. She spoke of being the light in a world that is hard & cruel, "On the count of three, let's all say, "I love you." A cover of "Me and Bobby McGee" was devastatingly beautiful as was "Fox Hunt" and "In Dreams."

"American Dreaming" was expressive, timely and delivered with a sincere heart and a soaring voice. Amid daily nightmares, Ferrell appeared at Lollapalooza like an angel who descended on Grant Park hurling hard truths, poetic tales of hope and music we can grip onto and hold close during our most trying times, as she said, "We are here to experience all the ups & all the downs". Sierra Ferrell's Lollapalooza debut wasn't the show I expected but the show I needed. Authenticity and compassion will make you go far in life and Ferrell has both in abundance.

This was a star-making performance that was optimistic, uplifting and just what everyone needed.

Magdalena Bay 6:00

Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the duo of Magdalena Bay, met in high school a decade back. Their 6pm slot was opposite where fans were lining up for Gracie Abrams 7pm performance, but those who made their way to the other stage were treated to a synth pop soundtrack blasting across Grant Park. Mica Tenenbaum proved to be a formidable force on the stage, galloping across it & keeping the fans up close engaged.

Gracie Abrams 7:00

Abrams has made her mark on the pop landscape with deeply confessional songs this decade, so it should be no surprise her set was the most attended of the day. Hitting the stage at 7pm with the sun still overlooking the city, she immediately tore into "Risk", "Blowing Smoke" & "21". The women in the crowd sang along to every single word. Every. Single. Word. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, Abrams may be young, but she has connected deeply to her listeners. "I Love You, I'm Sorry" continued the connection with the crowd waving their arms singing along to every word like it is scripture. "Death Wish," an unreleased song she performed powerfully on piano. Limited to sixty minutes, she made the most of her time relating to her audience but even seemed surprised at how many showed up for her performance. If this wasn't enough, she invited Swedish superstar Robyn onstage to perform "Dancing on My Own," a performance that sent shockwaves throughout the festival. The dancehall confessional struck a chord when it came out fifteen years ago and its stature has only grown with time. Watching Abrams and Robyn trade off lyrics was a remarkable sight and one of the most surprising in recent Lollapalooza history.

Royal Otis 8:00

The guitar duo Royal Otis, hailing from Sydney, Australia had the set between Gracie Abrams and Tyler, the Creator and to their credit, they held their own with flashy glacial guitars showing their indie pop sensibilities. If this wasn't enough then their covers of the Cranberries "Linger" and Sophie Ellis‐Bextor's "Murder on the Dance Floor" went over marvelously with the enormous crowd.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator hit the stage with great anticipation. Originally scheduled to headline in 2024, his set was delayed to 2025 & it was well worth the wait. With elaborate lights and pyrotechnics Tyler lit up the T-Mobile stage at Hutchinson Field. "Sugar on My Tongue," "St. Chroma," and "Rah Tah Tah" pulled the immense crowd in. Appearing with glasses, a hat & gloves, Tyler hit some high marks early and he never let go.

Luke Combs 9:35

On the other side of Grant Park, country music superstar Luke Combs held court tearing through a solid set showing the diversity of the acts at Lollapalooza. Alex Warren joined him towards the end of the set for Warren's "Ordinary" along with "She Got the Best of Me" & "Lovin' on You." The crowd was full of immense Combs fans who welcomed every song like a long last friend. Combs shifted between his guitar & a microphone reliving a set everyone seemed to love but it was his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" that left everyone speechless. A curious cover that took on a life of its own, it's in many ways become an anthem for another generation of kids more than thirty years after the original. Chapman's lyrics about the American experience hit harder all these years later and Combs delivers the song with the joy of a kid who has just discovered music. Maybe the song didn't need to be remade, but watching an entire crowd sing every word about broken dreams is something to behold. As Combs channeled Chapman and sang "I had a feelin' I could be someone, Be someone, be someone," it's hard not to take note about the state of the world and how deep down we all just want to "be someone."

Anthony Kuzminski is a Chicago based writer and Special Features Editor for the antiMusic Network. His daily writings can be read at The Screen Door. He has seen over 1,000 concerts in his life and has covered Lollapalooza in depth for fifteen years.