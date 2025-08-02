Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

by Anthony Kuzminski

Saturday August 2, 2025 - Grant Park, Chicago: Day three at Lollapalooza featured another day of supreme sunshine and continued the weekend of brilliant performances by women, of which Saturday was in no short supply. TWICE became the first female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza, Doechii gave a performance that rivaled the best Beyonce performances, Welsch pop singers Marina brought our broken hearts to the dancefloor where we danced those worries away and Charlotte Lawrence delivered a siren of a set tackling heartache head-on. Here is the best of Lollapalooza day three.

Winnetka Bowling League 12:30

A common complaint about Lollapalooza is that a lot of people don't know many of the acts on the bill, thus navigating their need to attend, these are days where you can explore and discover, and find things you never imagined you would love. I have listened to Winnetka Bowing League before but seeing them on the Lakeshore stage early in the day was a revelation. The first time I heard about the Winnetka Bowling League I thought they hailed from the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, but they're from Los Angeles, California. Their brand of indie pop is simple, sweet & the type of band that is easy to love. The three members felt seismic early in the day forging their longstanding chemistry to the big festival stage. They were comical as well, "This one is special, it's about where I go to get my Prozac," before playing "CVS." Band leader Matthew Koma (who has written dozens of hits for pop superstars like Britney Spears and P!nk) and members Kris Mazzarisi and Sam Beresford bring a jubilant conviction to the stage and watching them early in the day was a treat, a band this good should be performing in the evening, but they set a high mark for the day and they're a gift to every festival they play.

Dua Saleh 1:15

The Sudanese-American musician and actor took the stage at the Grove with a provocative set covering R&B, electronica, and morose pop. Saleh is part of the Netflix show Sex Education but her Lollapalooza set she took on another role as a serious musician. Dressed in white make-up the St. Paul native roamed the stage like a veteran showing utmost confidence. Her backing band was a mere three individuals, a drummer, guitar/bass plater and a computer programmer. One disadvantage of the modern age of touring is that many acts can't afford to bring musicians out on the road to flesh out their full picture of their art, but Saleh didn't relent. Performing several originals, she hit her stride with a cover of Britney Spears "Toxic" and closing with "Sugar Mama" which featured a raw intimacy as her vocals and band gave it their all to the early crowd.

Eddie and the Gateway 1:30

The first BMI artist of the day, Eddie and the Gateway, consisted of two guitarists and a drummer. Hailing from Arizona, the group melds a country/rock sensibility. They were loud in the best way with big guitars. Don't let the country association fool you, they know how to rock. The band delivered big 2000s era rock vibes ready made for arenas. While the band has released several singles and EP's, their first full length album, Tumbleweeds and Nicotine arrives in September 19.

Wasia Project 1:45

The English pop band consisting of siblings, Olivia Hardy, on vocals and guitar, and William Gao on piano/keyboards brought somber reflection to the north side of the park under the bright sun. While their ambient mood music may be better suited for a dark bar or nightclub, it didn't stop them from attracting a significant audience early in the day. "Petals on the Moon," "Burning Eyes R Calling" and the sweet lovelorn "ur so pretty" were haunting even in the shimmering sun. The audience was transfixed, a rarity for an early set with music that veers towards somberness.

Carter Vail 2:10

Carter Vail on record may have a pop-rock sheen, but in concert, he had a winking edge. The type of performer who pushes boundaries with his guitar and stage presence. Wearing a cowboy hat, he played his set under the trees of the BMI stage like a rock 'n' roll outlaw. The studio version of "Nancy Again" has a chill vibe but in concert he channels uninhibited joy through his vocal and guitar making the crowd fall in love with him in the process.

Charlotte Lawrence 2:35

Watching Charlottle Lawrence was like watching a rising tide as it builds momentum. With a set heavy on her just released album, Somewhere, she brought pensive reflection, whispered vocals that get unleashed like a siren call to the universe trying to make sense of the heartache and horrors we meet. "Fear of Falling" and "Dog," pinched the crowd with its pensive pop and driving emotions, but it was the title cut from her album that sent her set into the stratosphere, capturing the dizzying intensity of love and the extremes we go to be near it. Lawrence wailed out on the Lakeshore stage in one of Saturday's defining moments. If that wasn't enough, she ended her set with a cover of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" perfecting emulating the new wave dance beats and sending her fans dancing to the next stage.

Max McNown 2:55

Born in Oregon Max McNown bridges a gap between Americana and country music. Now living in Nashville, he has perfected his craft of songwriting embracing little life pleasures with production that feels fresh and is devoid of schtick. He hit the stage in a black shirt and backwards baseball cap and at first you may not be sure what to expect, but it was a deeply sincere set. Performing "Hotel Bible," McNown came across as effortless and displaying his embracing lyrics ("Strike a match, light a candle, and curse the darkness") matched flawlessly with an overjoyed smile playing on the biggest stage of the festival.

Junior Varsity 4:30

Hailing from Normal, Illinois, you could say their appearance at the BMI stage is a homecoming of sorts. Junior Varsity, the alternative emo band has quite a lot going for them, with an animated set that was high on energy, unrelenting rhythms a mission to go above and beyond. The one-two punch of "Cross the Street" and "New York" featured a gut punching rhythm and sweet delivery of verses. The eagerness of the band and their heartfelt lyrics and straightforward rhythm makes them an act to see anytime they appear on a bill.

Marina 5:20

A Lollapalooza veteran returns for the first time in a decade. The Euro pop singer has a strong following overseas, but her disco dance inspired music has not landed her the same success in America, but the reaction to her hour long set on Saturday proved there is an audience and the festival circuit is ready made for her, to deliver her somber lyrics paired with danceable beats that are impossible to ignore. Her latest album Princess of Power is a big dance filled tragedy that has gigantic ABBA melodies paired with dance beats that are impossible to ignore. The hot-blooded rhythm matches the razor-edged lyrics which the Lollapalooza audience ate up, notably on the end set jams "Primadonna" and "Bubblegum Bitch" which ensured the audience were left with the impression that no matter how sad things may become, we can always dance the night away.

Doechii

The twenty-six-year-old hip-hop star Doechii is having a moment with her song "Anxiety," which features significant samples from 2011 song "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye and Kimbra. Her appearance at Lollapalooza was a theatrical, physical and roaring performance. Shifting costumes, she roamed the stage like the most confident woman in the world. "BULLFROG," "BOILED PEANUTS" and "GTFO" from her 2024 album Alligator Bites Never Heal seduced the crowd with rich spells that no one could shake. The backdrop of the stage was a huge boombox, a symbol of early hip-hop from LL Cool J to Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, the box is a symbol of the freedom and expression of the genre and Doechii was guiding her audience through the history of hip-hop, which even featured school desks. Doechii's Lollapalooza set was a game changer, a towering achievement that fans will be discussing years from now. I've seen acts with dozens of hits not engross the audience the way she did where she delivered a sermon about individuality, LGTBQ+ issues and showing off her dance moves as a top-tier entertainer. Doechii is more than a singer or dancer, but a full-blown artist whose imagination is limitless. This was my first time seeing her, but it will not be the last.

TWICE 8:30

When the all-female K-pop group TWICE (stylized in all caps) was last in Chicago, it was the summer of 2023, and they sold out two shows at the United Center and performed to over 35,000 fans. This time they made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Lollapalooza. While K-pop's presence has been growing every year at Lollapalooza, TWICE's Saturday night headline performance may be the current peak. The group consists of nine members (Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu) arrived on stage to pyrotechnics and in the form of a subway car and for ninety-minutes delivered a remarkable tour de force performance.

Opening with "The Feels," "MORE & MORE" and "Dance the Night Away," TWICE hit the ground running and never stopped overtaking Grant Park. The band brought their choreographed dancing to every number making it impossible to take your eyes off the stage. The arena set two years back had incredibly elaborate sets and while they could not bring their full production to the festival, the extended stage was used often, video screens brought the audience closer and there was no shortage of pyrotechnics. One other element that differentiates the K-pop group from other pop groups was the use of a band, which gives TWICE a fresher live sound as they capture the pulse of the records.

TWICE's profile was recently elevated with the song "TAKEDOWN" which the members Jihyo, Chaeyoung and Jeongyeon performed live for the first time at Lollapalooza. During an encore break, a dazzling drone light show featuring images from the recent Netflix movie K-Pop Demon Hunters ending with the message, ""The honmoon is sealed." Closing the show was "THIS IS FOR" in and extended version with several fadeouts before the band came back to the stage giving the fans more than they could have expected.

The K-pop female groups are inspired by and are pulling influences from decades of pop spectacle and yet, it is unlike your standard pop show. The fanaticism of the fans is unparalleled. Lining up for hours for merchandise and a clear spot to see the band on the stage, K-pop fans take a ride or die stance with their favorite bands. It's easy to dismiss K-pop as manufactured or made for unsuspecting masses, but if you had been there to feel the rumble of the ground, the cries and the swelling of your ear drums you would be forced to stand back, take notice and realize that these nine women are checking every box on the list of what makes a great performance. TWICE has a symbiotic partnership with their fans. With light sticks in their hands, Grant Park became a lighted cathedral where TWICE and their fans became one. Lollapalooza 2025 will be remembered for the women who didn't just headline the festival but who broke the ceiling all weekend with staggering displays of not just talent but delivery as well. Even if you do not follow K-pop, you walked away from TWICE's performance with a little bit of awe and a lot of love.

Anthony Kuzminski is a Chicago based writer and Special Features Editor for the antiMUSIC Network. His daily writings can be read at The Screen Door. He has seen over 1,000 concerts in his life and has covered Lollapalooza in depth for fifteen years. He can be contacted at tonykAT antiMUSIC DOT com and can be followed on Twitter