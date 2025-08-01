Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

by Anthony Kuzminski

Friday August 1, 2025 - Grant Park, Chicago: Day two at Lollapalooza had sunny skies and temperatures in the low seventies that even made the air quality issues feel non-existent. Day two featured a deeply eclectic schedule ranging from Korn to Foster the People to T-Pain, but make no mistake, day two was dominated by Olivia Rodrigo, the twenty-two-year-old star easily had one of the most attended sets in the history of the festival. It is days like these that elevate the romanticism of the festival with the artists in the zone capturing magic and sharing it with over 100,000 people. One thing I particularly love about Lollapalooza is that it uses music as one giant umbrella that we're all standing under, whether you're a DJ throwing out fresh beats, or a guitarist showing your six string prowess, or a popstar, giving their all singing into a backing tape, we're all part of the same family.

Tanner Adell 1:20

Tanner Adell mag be best known for appearing on Beyonce's cover of the Beatles "Blackbird" but when she left the stage at the end of her Lollapalooza set, the Beyonce connection was nothing more than a footnote. She delivered a set so good I would put money on her headlining major festivals in a few years. Her show featured a backing track, along with two women on guitar and drums looks simple from afar, but Adell knows how to work a stage with her dancing and continual engagement of the audience. Diving into country pop with heavy rhythm and blues touches, Tanner can't be boxed into any one genre. Her energy was palpable despite it being early in the day, she performed as if it was the 9pm slot.

Hitting the stage with her rhinestone slowly boots, her wavy blonde hair, a beige bra with a sign saying, "Press Here" and covering her fishnets on the front was "Press here if u like c*ntry music." Her albums feature pedal steel, banjos, beats melding hip-hop and country songs and yet they meld in such a unique fashion, they feel anew. Adell has also led an unbelievably interesting life across several cities and countries around the world and her songs of love, faith, hope, desperation, and envy filled her set. Closing the set with "Buckle Bunny," Adell and her band swayed winning the hearts of everyone who attended her early set.

hey, Nothing 2:10

The Atlanta based emo-folk group hey, nothing performed at the shaded Grove stage delving a delightful and heartwarming set. Categorizing their sound is a challenge, quiet folk meets melodic emo. The duo, Tyler and Harlow, interacted delightfully with the Chicago crowd. They are charming, humorous, and showed great thanks for their good fortune to be on the stage. One of the best aspects of Lollapalooza is watching acts pinch themselves onstage for being here. As they closed their set with "Hitchhiking", the duo played off one another with chemistry that can't be faked and the Chicago audience loved the lyric "going to Chicago", which they will hopefully be saying often in the future as they return to the city in the future for what is hopefully a long career.

Cassandra Coleman 2:30

Cassandra Coleman was a curious addition to Lollapalooza because if you head to one of the online streaming services, she only has one song. You dig in a little more and you learn that one song was produced by Jack Antonoff and has the remaining Bleachers on the cut. Coleman has Nashville roots and is a folk pop artist with an emphasis on the acoustic guitar, but the most surprising aspect of her set was how lovely and invigorating it was. Upbeat and bouncy, Coleman wasn't afraid of the stage and didn't show any hesitancy in commanding it. She's currently signed to Warner Brothers records and her debut album is one to keep an eye out for.

Otoboke Beaver 2:50

Otoboke Beaver, a Japanese punk band hailing from Kyoto, proves that music is a universal language. Next to Olivia Rodrigo, they performed the best set on day two. They hit the stage with unbridled power and purpose. Deeply rooted in the punk rock aesthetic, their set was surreal and the most authentic of the weekend, it was impossible not to be swayed by the frantic and enthusiastic performances.

The band currently consists of singer Accorinrin, guitarist Yoyoyoshie, bassist Hirochan, and drummer Kahokiss. Forming sixteen years ago, the four-piece has not lost their edge. Under the sunny Chicago skies on the festival's second biggest stage, they were ferocious. Lead vocalist Accorinrin did the talking for the group in topics that ranged from eating deep dish pizza, to having limited range of the English language to a pensive moment at the end where she sat silently before their final song and told the crowd they wanted to tell us one last thing, "Stop genocide" before launching into their final song.

Otoboke Beaver on paper may come off as a curiosity but in concert, especially on a vast stage at one of the biggest festivals in the world, but they reigned supreme, made the crowd smile, left many in awe. More than anything else, they gave us something to think about as we drive towards an uncertain future. Despite the language differences, this punk band from Kyoto seems to have more of a sense of the shifting tides in the world than our biggest stars and match it with their art.

Caroline Kingsbury 3:40

The highest compliment I can give Kingsbury is she feels like a descendant of Cyndi Lauper. She hits the stage with her personality on full display, not wanting to hide behind a microphone, the pop star isn't afraid to let it all out in her performances. Songs such as "Hero," "Chocolate," "Shock Treatment," and "Kissing Someone Else" have an urgent and pensive concentration in her performance. The lyric from "I can feel your heartbeat while you're kissing someone else" was one of my favorite deliveries of the day with Kingsbury thrusting her body towards the crowd and them reveling in her art. I will see Caroline Kingsbury again, and she has the potential to be an arena headliner's secret weapon as a remarkable opening act before she graduates to headliner herself.

Foster the People 4:40

I once watched an interview with U2's guitarist, the Edge, being asked about albums that made him sit in awe and he mentioned Foster the People's debut album Torches and he was clearly in awe of them. Fourteen years after "Pumped Up Kicks" became one of the biggest songs of the decade, Foster the People are still evolving and pushing boundaries. Performing a hefty number of songs from their 2024 album Paradise State of Mind the band fit in with the Gen Z crowd as their music shape shifted from indie rock pop to danceable grooves with the audience cutting moves on the south side of the park with a nod towards disco. Their set was notable and showed the group as an ongoing presence pushing the boundaries of music and the electric guitar, but it was the finale of "Pumped Up Kicks" that went into overdrive. When you have a song that has reached billions of streams it's impossible not to be swayed by the entire crowd belting out every last lyric.

Carol Ades 5:45

The former contestant on The Voice from NBC performed a notable set at the BMO stage. With just a guitarist and a drummer Ades had sincerity in her performance. Whether it was being twenty-six or even performing an unreleased song "When I'm Just a Girl," she's contemplating the world, the role of women and those who do not make it easy for her to exist. Ades came across as an artist fully confident in her identity and one who finds a way to turn youthful struggles turn into art.

Bleachers 6:30

I've seen Jack Antonoff at Lollapalooza was 2012 when fun. performed at the Grove after a storm shut down Lollapalooza for a few hours. He returned with his new project Bleachers in 2014, and he's been a mainstay of the music industry the last decade, not just for the nostalgic music he makes with Bleachers but for his production work with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Ray, and dozens of others.

An underrated aspect of Bleachers not discussed enough are the members not named Jack Antonoff. His supporting band is nothing short of prodigious. They soared on "Modern Girl" in wide-ranging support elevating the song over the studio counterpart. The energy, the heartbeat, and the soul of the band lives onstage with Zem Audu, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Michael Riddleberger, and Evan Smith coloring in the lines each performance giving his characters grit. Antonoff's character sketches covering a checklist of human emotions connect through entrancing melodies and go for broke live shows.

Performing with a t-shirt, jeans and with a guitar strapped around him, it's hard not to see the Springsteen influence but Bleachers have their own sound, one so adored that stars from all over the world want to work with Antonoff, including several on the Lollapalooza lineup. "Everybody Lost Somebody" has a melancholy kick with the bulbous saxophone drawing comparisons to Springsteen and his saxophonist Clarence Clemons. "Chinatown," which featured Springsteen on the studio cut, was a fan favorite as well, but it is important to note, while Antonoff isn't feigning his influences as much as taking their finest features and injecting it into his own brand of rock. "Rollercoaster," a song he first performed back in 2014 at their first Lollapalooza performance early in the day, was a full throttle party with even the back of the lawn bouncing.



One of the more sweet and humorous moments was when Antonoff said "Give it up for Korn!" who was following Bleachers on the same stage. He went on to sing their praises and is proof of the unified mission the festival gives with multiple genres being united as one family. The end of the set including the reflective "Tiny Moves," the crowd sing-along "I Wanna Get Better" and the go-for-broke tour de force performance of "Don't Take the Money" make you feel alive and so damn thankful to live in a world with music. Every time I see Bleachers all I can think about is how much they remind me of why I love music.

Olivia Rodrigo 8:40

Olivia Rodrigo was two years old when the first Lollapalooza took place in Chicago. This little factoid is both a testament to the festival's longevity and her importance as an artist in the current musical landscape. Friday was all about Rodrigo, with groups of young women in matching outfits, young men wearing shirts adorning her face and even Gen X women who showed up to relate to the pining and emotive numbers.

The intro tape to her set was the Go-Go's "We Got the Beat" which comes from the first album, Beauty and the Beat, to be written and recorded entirely by a female group in 1981, and its choice was a nod Rodrigo was giving to those who paved the way for her to run. Rodrigo ran to the center stage in the dark and when the spotlight appeared on her, the roar was mighty. The show opened with "Obsessed" and it took off like a Rocketship with the entire festival attached to it. It is not an exaggeration, Rodrigo came into Lollapalooza like a bulldozer, and the crowd met matched her on every song turning Grant Park into one massive congregation hailing not just Rodrigo's songs but who she is as well. I thought I felt an earthquake on "Vampire" with the audience shaking the ground. The entire turbocharged set was a pinch yourself moment. It's easy to draw tens of thousands of people as a festival headliner, it's another to connect with every single person, which Rodrigo did. "Driver's License" captures the aching heart as well as any song in the history of recorded music. "You said forever and now I drive alone past your street." Deeply confessional, incredibly melodic and it rips your heart out. More importantly, it's impossible not to relate to, we've all been there in a moment of profound heartache and it's something we carry with us. "Enough For You" featured Rodrigo alone on her electric guitar with nothing to hide behind and it was a vulnerable moment full of beauty, made so even more by every single lyric sung back to her. Most sets have a part where the madness comes to a brief pause but not at Rodrigo's headline set.

The advent of streaming has leveled up playing field for superstars. No longer are you dependent on radio hits or placing your best songs early on a cd or cassette, but fans engage with all of it on streaming. Olivia Rodrigo, with only two studio albums to her name, is in her imperial period. She performed twenty songs, and the crowd sang and screamed along to every single word. I'm not sure even peak era Prince, Madonna or Michael Jackson could say the same because not every fan owned every album. It was a powerful testament not just to guitar-pop music, but to the bedroom confessional lyrics Rodrigo shares from within.

Olivia Rodrigo had previously brought out David Byrne from Talking Heads at Governors Ball and Robert Smith of the Cure at Glastonbury earlier this summer, so there was a substantial level of curiosity whether she would bring a guest out at Lollapalooza, and she did not disappoint. She asked the crowd if it was anyone's first concert, and she proceeded to tell the crowd she had special guests from the first concert she ever attended and proceeded to bring Weezer out. The crowd lost their mind and as Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner performed "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Isn't So" from their 1994 debut self-titled album (aka "The Blue Album"). It wasn't just a good performance; it was downright thrilling. More importantly, Rodrigo is showing the world who influenced her and she's paying them back.

Lots of credit needs to be given to Rodrigo's backing band, who underpin every performance with professionalism and relentless zeal for what they do. This may not be the guitar rock many expected to return to Lollapalooza, but it is what it needed. These are the songs that feed our souls, nourish our brains, and heal our hearts. It's less about making your personality one artist, than it is an extension of your very being and in this day and age, we need everything possible to make it to the next day. Olivia Rodrigo will go down in Lollapalooza history for her set, one for the ages no one will ever forget.

