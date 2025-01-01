Messa - The Spin

by Morley Seaver

If you're looking for something hard and heavy, with subtlety and creative trappings on top of a crunchy framework, do I have something for you.is the latest release from Italy'sand it's in the running for my record of the year. This doom-ish outfit has always been careful not to be pigeon-holed. With a host of influences, the resulting confluence of each contribution creates a satisfying recipe. With that in mind, for, they draw from an even wider array of colors in their musical pallet, creating an irresistible Rembrandt of sound.

Alternating between dark, dreamy landscapes and chugging bedrock, "Void Meridian" slowly ushers us into Messa-land. Vocalist Sara Bianchin soars above the razor-sharp guitar/bass (Alberto Piccolo/ Marco Zanin) combo that lays down a perfect foundation, held together by drummer Rocco Toaldo. The song feels like trekking up a steep mountain with Sara's captivating vocals leading you onwards. You reach the pinnacle with a tasty solo by Alberto.

The video of "At Races" shows motorcycle riders on a unique indoor space but I think galloping horses better reflect this fast-paced song much like a stallion busting out of its corral and making a break for it. It's hard to imagine that reportedly Sara never sang before the band formed in 2014, because her vocals are superb here.

The next three songs are all part of a trio of highlights that make up this record. The first is "Fire on the Roof", where the band digs right into a nasty riff making this the most accessible song in the set. My only complaint is that it finishes much too soon.

Without a doubt, my favorite song on the record is "Immolation". Over a gorgeous piano, the vocals hold your attention with some lovely verses before being ripped open with a ornery guitar solo that fits the song perfectly. The song drifts back to an elegant finale making this just a darkly beautiful piece.

The third in the triumvirate of greatness is "The Dress" and in retrospect I guess is tied for my top pick. This is the first song I heard from the record and what drew me in to take in everything else. Messa is skilled at casting a spell on you from a tranquil intro, slowly building into crunch-laden bits that don't sacrifice melody for power. And that's no more evident then with this song, carefully treading through the opening verses before punching into an amazingly hooky-but-heavy chorus. Just when you think you've got this band figured out, they shift to an unexpected middle section with a scatting trumpet trading off with a jazzy guitar, sounding quite like a Banquet-era Lucifer's Friend. The song breaks down into a maelstrom before turning on a dime and launching back into the welcome chorus. Wow!

The last two cuts, "Reveal" and "Thicker Blood" round out the set in fine form. The chunky "Reveal" displays Piccolo's handy slide skills while Sara's double-tracked vocals seal the deal. "Thicker Blood" is a great statement to end with. Combining all of the elements that make this band great, the song travels in several directions, without going off the rails. Although short bursts appear throughout, Piccolo has sounded like he's wanted to break free all record and he finally tears off a wicked solo. The song culminates in a slow-building opus that bleeds power with a hint of mayhem akin to the ending of The Blair Witch Project. The last few minutes are epic.

Previous releases have hinted at the potential of Messa and this record demonstrates that they've firmly reached it. With the versatility contained within, it's exciting to think where they'll go from here. Top to bottom, The Spin is exceptional.

Rating: