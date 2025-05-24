

Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois

The past met the present on Thursday, September 25th, when Michael Schenker made a stop at the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, Ill. to celebrate 50 years of rock. The "My Years With UFO" tour played the first of three sold-out shows to an energetic crowd. For two hours, the German guitar virtuoso revisited the material that made him a cornerstone of hard rock, proving that the songs and the spirit behind them remain as vital today as they did in the 1970s.

Schenker, armed with his trademark Flying V, was backed by a tight band of musicians that clearly understood the assignment. The audience were on their feet from the first note to the very last. Schenker's performance was electric, he delivered solos with the same fire that made him stand out in the 70's and 80's.

The setlist was full of fan favorites. "Lights Out," "Only You Can Rock Me," "Let It Roll," and "Doctor Doctor" had the fans singing along to every word. Schenker's playing was sharp, and full of character. He did not rely on flashy gimmicks-just timeless guitar work that has influenced generations of guitarists.

"Too Hot to Handle" reminded fans why UFO's blend of hard rock power and melodic hooks still resonates nearly five decades later. Each song was delivered with the kind of confidence that only comes from an artist who helped shape them in the first place.

The band behind Schenker provided solid support, handling the material with both reverence and energy. The vocals paid homage to Phil Mogg's originals without being carbon copies, while the rhythm section kept a precise back beat, allowing Schenker's solos to soar.

With aching restraint during "Love to Love," Schenker played with the conviction of someone still in love with playing his guitar. The ballad began with a delicate, almost fragile guitar line, drawing the audience into an intimate hush before exploding into a cathartic climax.

The night was a celebration of a living legacy. Michael Schenker continues to prove why he's one of the most respected guitarists in rock history. Selling out three nights in a row definitely tells you he is a rock legend!