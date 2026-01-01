

MindTravel Silent Piano Concert

MindTravel Live-to-Headphones 'Silent' Piano Concert - December 7, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ

Here's a really unique event for fans of mellow piano music and especially those who are practitioners of meditation. This event from MindTravel that features renowned pianist and composer Murray Hidary is kind of like a 'silent disco' event except that the music will be live and not geared to dancing.

Taking place in Granada Park in midtown Phoenix, the event will feature a two-hour set of improvised classical-oriented music from Hidary that's for seasoned or beginner meditators, wellness and mindfulness seekers and those who just want to relax and enjoy the melodies.

The program will be beamed directly into each participant's premium wireless headphones, which will be provided. In order to better quiet the mind and fully enjoy this immersive piano concert it will be a 'screen free' event; that is to say that phones and other electronics should be turned off or left in the car during the performance.

Seating is not provided so concert-goers need to bring a blanket to sit on or a cushion or low chair, like a camping chair. This MindTravel concert will present a great opportunity to have an unforgettable and meaningful evening out.

Program begins at 4 pm but it is suggested that attendees arrive about 20-minutes early to get headphones and get settled. Tickets for MindTravel Live-to-Headphones 'Silent' Piano Concert are available here.