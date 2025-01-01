Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

As their name indicates, Montana Silversmiths specialize in jewelry and accessories fashioned out of silver and their eye-catching pieces are nothing short of spectacular. Bolo ties have always been associated with Western fashion and Montana Silversmiths have some very cool designs, including The Outlaw Turquoise Bolo Tie, for those who "go against the grain." It has a silver tone oval base that houses a turquoise cabochon and a braided leather cord with two weighted silver arrow pointed tips; everyone will recognize this as a quality piece! Montana Silversmiths have a large selection of bolo ties including three brand new designs: the Honor and Grit tie that includes a longhorn steer image, Spirit of the Sky with a thunderbird image and White Buffalo which yes, has a cool buffalo image. There's a patriotic American Made Tradition bolo tie with a bit of stars & stripes, the self-explanatory Everlasting Faith Cross tie and for those who love bull riding, the Extra Large Bolo Tie with Bull Rider that depicts a rider holding on for dear life while riding a bucking bull.
Montana Silversmiths has a full line of accessories for a Stetson too, many of which are feather-shaped in a modern adaptation of sticking a feather in your hat. Among the attractive pieces are feathers that honor the U.S. flag, the Texas flag, the flag of Mexico, a Tough Enough to Wear Pink feather, an ornately-designed Longhorn Cattle Drive feather and a truly gorgeous Painted Sky feather. Montana Silversmiths has a very extensive line and other pieces of jewelry and accessories that they have include a full line for cowgirls with bracelets, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories and more. There are necklaces, bracelets, rings and money clips for guys, and of course Montana Silversmiths has a wide assortment of belt buckles on offer, including classics with bucking broncs, longhorn depictions, the Texas flag and a Wings of Valor American Made buckle. There are pieces with turquoise inlays too. Montana Silversmiths applies their special Montana Armour to each piece to protect the silver from tarnish; no silver cleaner or polish will ever be needed.
See all of the awesome Montana Silversmith jewelry pieces and accessories and place your order here.
Share this article
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026
We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video
Minus the Bear Streaming Brand New 'Drilling' Video
Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album
I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer
Hear SONS' New Single 'I'm Tired'