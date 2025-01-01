Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

by Kevin Wierzbicki

There's never a bad time to cowboy or cowgirl up but a particularly good time for dudes and dudettes to get in a Western mood is on or around the National Day of the Cowboy which falls on July 26 this year. And to top off a jeans, boots and cowboy hat outfit in a stunning way there's a surefire way to rock the rodeo --- with one or more pieces of jewelry from Montana Silversmiths.

As their name indicates, Montana Silversmiths specialize in jewelry and accessories fashioned out of silver and their eye-catching pieces are nothing short of spectacular. Bolo ties have always been associated with Western fashion and Montana Silversmiths have some very cool designs, including The Outlaw Turquoise Bolo Tie, for those who "go against the grain." It has a silver tone oval base that houses a turquoise cabochon and a braided leather cord with two weighted silver arrow pointed tips; everyone will recognize this as a quality piece! Montana Silversmiths have a large selection of bolo ties including three brand new designs: the Honor and Grit tie that includes a longhorn steer image, Spirit of the Sky with a thunderbird image and White Buffalo which yes, has a cool buffalo image. There's a patriotic American Made Tradition bolo tie with a bit of stars & stripes, the self-explanatory Everlasting Faith Cross tie and for those who love bull riding, the Extra Large Bolo Tie with Bull Rider that depicts a rider holding on for dear life while riding a bucking bull.

Montana Silversmiths has a full line of accessories for a Stetson too, many of which are feather-shaped in a modern adaptation of sticking a feather in your hat. Among the attractive pieces are feathers that honor the U.S. flag, the Texas flag, the flag of Mexico, a Tough Enough to Wear Pink feather, an ornately-designed Longhorn Cattle Drive feather and a truly gorgeous Painted Sky feather. Montana Silversmiths has a very extensive line and other pieces of jewelry and accessories that they have include a full line for cowgirls with bracelets, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories and more. There are necklaces, bracelets, rings and money clips for guys, and of course Montana Silversmiths has a wide assortment of belt buckles on offer, including classics with bucking broncs, longhorn depictions, the Texas flag and a Wings of Valor American Made buckle. There are pieces with turquoise inlays too. Montana Silversmiths applies their special Montana Armour to each piece to protect the silver from tarnish; no silver cleaner or polish will ever be needed.

See all of the awesome Montana Silversmith jewelry pieces and accessories and place your order here.